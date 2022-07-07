Cristiano Araújo’s death prevents Marrone from leaving the company and the singer is at a loss; Understand | Column Fábia Oliveira

The estate of singer Cristiano Araújo, who died in June 2015, the victim of a serious car accident, filed a request with the Public Ministry to authorize the sale of the singer’s shares in the company W Goiânia Bar LTDA. Before he died, the countryman acquired 8%, referring to eight thousand shares in the company.

In the year the artist died, W Goiânia Bar LTDA. obtained positive results and that yielded a distribution of profits to its partners, including quotas that became part of the estate. However, in the following two years (2016 and 2017), the company started to make losses, which forced it to close its doors, leaving debts and a series of labor lawsuits already filed, which generated a risk of financial condemnation for the company. company estimated between R$ 400 thousand and R$ 700 thousand.

The estate, which is represented by the executor Elisa Barbosa Leite, as well as the other partners, understood that it was better to leave the company so that they would not run the risk of being held responsible for the debts, which already existed and could arise from the labor lawsuits filed.

To make matters worse, there are also taxes pending collection by the Goiânia City Hall. A negotiation was then made between the estate of Cristiano Araújo and WD PARTICIPAÇÃO E ADMINISTRADORA DE BENS LTDA. The parties agreed that the Estate would leave the company, but would still receive the nominal value of the shares that belonged to the artist, in the amount of R$ 8 thousand, exempting themselves from any liability that, by chance, could fall on the company.

Another point that led the estate to want to sell Cristiano Araújo’s shares is the fact that his heirs are minors and have no condition to continue in society, since the company already has debts that add up to a high amount of money. and the expectation of improvement is almost impossible, unless there are high financial investments in it. In addition, the estate points out that those responsible for W Goiânia Bar LTDA. would have hidden all their assets, especially the partner José Roberto Ferreira.

Who also owns shares in the company and put them up for sale was singer Marrone, from the duo Bruno and Marrone. The sertanejo has even suffered many financial losses due to the company’s debts. It so happens that, due to the death of Cristiano Araújo, it was not possible to register the alienation of the quotas in the articles of association. Therefore, Marrone remained linked to the company and therefore has been suffering from legal measures applied to settle the debts.

Marrone’s interest in the process is that the company’s corporate structure be changed, which is being prevented due to Cristiano’s death. Only with this modification will it be possible to change the framework, which will allow Marrone to get rid of the company’s obligations once and for all.