Cruzeiro announces Luís Felipe, defender who was on PSV | cruise

Less than two weeks before the signing window opens, Cruzeiro announced the deal with defender Luís Felipe, 21 years old. The player was at PSV, from the Netherlands. He signs until December 2024.

The player was in Belo Horizonte since last weekend, undergoing medical examinations to sign the contract with Cruzeiro. The player’s economic rights will be divided between the mining club and PSV. The defender can be registered to enter the field from July 18, when the signing window in Brazilian football opens.

Luís Felipe has been on PSV since the second half of 2019, but could not establish himself in the main team. He acted for only one match. In team B, which plays in the second division of the Netherlands, he made 34 matches in the last two seasons.

Luís Felipe’s capture occurred through an indication to the cruise. Recently, Paulo André, Ronaldo’s right -hand man in the sports direction, was in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, to visit the PSV facilities. In Brazil, the boy worked only for the base categories of Coritiba.

At the moment, Pezzolano plays in a three-default scheme, with Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock being starters. Wagner Leonardo and Geovane Jesus are other options, with the latter playing more as a winger on the right. Pedrão, who is even more integrated with the U-20, has also been used in recent games.

In addition to Luís Felipe, Cruzeiro will announce, in the coming days, the signings of midfielder Fernando Henrique, on loan from Grêmio, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, on loan from Tombense. The club is also looking for a midfielder on the market, and can still bring in a right-back.