Cruzeiro announces the signing of striker Bruno Rodrigues

photo: Cruise / Reproduction Cruzeiro announced the signing of Bruno Rodrigues Cruzeiro announced this Thursday (7th) the signing of striker Bruno Rodrigues, on loan from Tombense. The celestial club did not inform the contract time, but the bases were being negotiated until December 2023. The last team of the 25-year-old player was Famalico, from Portugal.

Bruno can debut for cruise after July 18th, when the Brazilian football records window opens.

Born in Cear-Mirim, in Rio Grande do Norte, Bruno Rodrigues has been on vacation with his family since mid-May, when the season in Europe ended.

In 2021 and 2022, Bruno played 40 games for Famalico. He scored eight goals and provided four assists. The season was no better than 2020, when the striker took the field 47 times for Ponte Preta, scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists.

In 2021, he also wore the shirt of the São Paulo in the first half, but he didn’t receive many opportunities under the command of coach Crespo – there were seven games and no goals. Bruno was formed in the basic categories of Athletico-PR. He also passed through Joiville, in 2017, and Paran, in 2019.

In Pezzolano’s tactical scheme, Bruno should play as a winger on the left side. It was this role that the striker has played in recent seasons. He will face direct competition from Jaj, Luvannor, Vitor Leque and Waguininho.