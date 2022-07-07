Cruzeiro has an agreement with Marquinhos Cipriano; see agreement details | cruise

Cruzeiro has an agreement on its way to hire full-back/striker Marquinhos Cipriano. The 23-year-old will arrive on a season-long loan and is expected until early next week in Belo Horizonte.

On Cruzeiro, Marquinhos Cipriano will be registered after the window opens, on July 18. The player arrives on a one-year loan, but has the prospect of sitting with the Minas Gerais club at the beginning of next year, in order to secure a longer contract.

Cipriano belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, but his contract (expires on June 30, 2023) is frozen due to the conflict with Russia, which paralyzed football in the Eastern European country. He was working on loan at Sion, from Switzerland, with whom he did not decide to extend the contract, as he also had financial issues.

Sion had preference in acquiring the athlete until mid-June, but could not reach a financial agreement with Shakthar, who asked for 1.5 million euros for the player. Cruzeiro then presented a project to the athlete, who was interested in the business and agreed to the arrival.

1 of 3 Marquinhos Cipriano Sion — Photo: Reproduction Marquinhos Cipriano Sion — Photo: Reproduction

According to the ge, it was Paulo Pezzolano who saw in Cipriano a good name to be able to be a runner on Cruzeiro. Thus, the athlete had the name indicated and sought by the direction of Cruzeiro. The information on the agreement sent was initially published by journalist André Hernan. O ge confirmed the deal.

Cipriano liked the project presented by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management and decided to return to Brazilian football. In Switzerland, the player also played on the left wing, varying between the role of side and forward in the season, in which he was a starter.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Shakthar sought to negotiate Cipriano, due to the proximity of the end of the contract, but could not. At the end of this year, the 23-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club.

Cipriano will be Cruzeiro’s fourth signing this summer. The club has already announced defender Luís Felipe, and is close to confirming the signings of midfielder Fernando Henrique and striker Bruno Rodrigues.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and sportv

In 2018, the striker was sold by São Paulo to Shakthar Donetsk for R$4.5 million. There, in three seasons, he made 25 appearances and scored one goal. At Sion, last season, he played 33 matches and did not score.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Cruzeiro 🎧 ::

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!