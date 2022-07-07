Danilo Gentili comes out in defense of Léo Lins after joke about illness

Presenter Danilo Gentili came out in defense of comedian Léo Lins, who was fired from SBT after making a joke in which he talks about Telethon and also about a child with hydrocephalus during a stand-up show.

Credit: Playback/InstagramDanilo Gentili comes out in defense of Léo Lins after joke about illness

On his Instagram, Léo Lins posted a video of an article he did at AACD and said that that was the only time he had been moved:

“On the 29/06th we completed 11 years of talk show and the only time I got emotional was, ironically, on @aacdoficial. In a world of appearances, for me, the essence matters”.

When he came across the post, Danilo Gentili reacted: “We live in times when what ‘says’ has more weight than ‘what is done’”, he said.

The presenter of The Noite even praised Léo Lins saying that he is a “generous” and “empathetic” person:

“You’re one of the most generous and empathetic guys I’ve ever met. A friend and a brother. Me and all the people you help without blowing trumpets are lucky to get to know you for real. Your audience is lucky to have a good laugh with you. We live in times when what is ‘says’ has more weight than ‘what is done’. It wasn’t always like this and it won’t be forever. In these troubled moments you can keep counting on me. Within all my limitations, count on me always”, he published.

In addition to Gentili, comedian Diogo Portugal also left a message for Lins:

“I know you, @leolins, since Curitiba, I followed your beginnings in stand up, always humble, always generous, never messed with anyone or pulled the rug from anyone, anyone who knows you knows that your jokes are only acidic, you are one of the most sweets from the scene, a great friend!”, he wrote.