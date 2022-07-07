Danilo Gentili is apprehensive about the dismissal of Léo Lins from SBT

The dismissal of comedian Léo Lins from SBT, caused by a joke he made with a child with hydrocephalus during one of his stand-up comedy shows, had repercussions among the team of the program The Noite, presented by Danilo Gentili and where the comedian worked. .

According to columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, Gentili and the program’s team were not surprised by the decision of Silvio Santos’ broadcaster to fire the comedian.

“It wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it wasn’t smooth either. We are considerate for the entire time Leo has been a part of the show,” a staff member told the columnist.

“We are upset that he left for the same relationship. He’s a nice, smart and respectful person, but everyone knew that kind of humor isn’t well received, so it wasn’t a surprise that he was fired,” commented another.

The general feeling is that Lins’ style of humor had turned him into a ticking time bomb, and that his dismissal was only a matter of time. Gentili, according to Pasin, was shaken and afraid that the comedian’s departure from the network would spill over into the program.

Léo Lins was fired from SBT, on Monday (4/7), after making a joke with a child with hydrocephalus.

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. On the bright side, the only place in town where there’s water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws his son’s water and everyone is happy”, said Leo Lins, causing outrage on the web and later in the company he worked for.

After the repercussion, the broadcaster’s human resources department summoned the comedian on Monday afternoon to inform him of his dismissal. “He no longer has a contract with us,” reads the note from the station sent to metropolises.

According to Em Off, the broadcaster’s decision, authorized by Silvio Santos and the top leadership of SBT, is irreversible, since the Abravanel family is responsible for the Telethon, a charity fundraiser that maintains the units of the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children (AACD) open across the country.

