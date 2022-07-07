Dark Souls, Cuphead and GTA 5 are cheaper this week; see offers | Games

For its part, Steam offers a last opportunity for those who want to take advantage of huge discounts on thousands of titles in the catalog, including GTA 5, Final Fantasy 7 and Cuphead, which has just received The Delicious Last Course add-on content. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay inside the promotions.
🎮 Cuphead gets ‘The Delicious Last Course’ DLC; see details and requirements
Dark Souls 3 brings the same successful gameplay as other games with even more impressive visuals — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
Until July 20, you can save money on games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Deathloop, and Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, based on the highly successful anime of the same name. Finally, there are discounts of up to 75% on sci-fi-themed games, including the Star Wars franchise. Check out:
Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters from a first-person gameplay perspective — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 124.50;
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – BRL 99.75;
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – R$149.95;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of the Ragnarok – R$ 139.93;
- Deathloop – BRL 119.96;
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – R$179.94;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – R$99.75;
- Star Wars triple pack – R$ 131.67;
- Digimon World: Next Order – BRL 39.99;
- Year: Mutationem – R$ 74.70.
This week, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is featured on the Xbox Store at half price, alongside Dark Souls Remastered. The Xbox catalog always draws attention to the classics, which is possible thanks to the backward compatibility of modern consoles from Microsoft. So you can save money on Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker HD. See the highlights:
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is among the discounted games on the Xbox store — Photo: Disclosure/Activision
- Dark Souls 3 – R$ 62.25;
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – R$ 29.85;
- Dodgeball Academia – R$ 64.71;
- Dark Souls Remastered – R$ 90.00;
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin – R$37.25;
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – R$ 114.50;
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – BRL 34.50;
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker HD – R$14.50;
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – BRL 65.67;
- Red Ronin – R$ 14.97.
Valve’s platform still has the offers of its traditional Vacation Promotion, but for a short time. This is the opportunity to pay cheaper on names like Red Dead Redemption 2, Hollow Knight and Monster Hunter Rise, which just got the Sunbreak expansion. Check out:
Hollow Knight is discounted at online stores in preparation for the launch of Silksong — Photo: Disclosure/Steam
- GTA 5 – BRL 32.33;
- Final Fantasy 7 – R$ 9.99;
- Cuphead – BRL 25.89;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 119.50;
- Hollow Knight – BRL 13.99;
- Monster Hunter Rise – R$ 91.79;
- God of War – R$ 159.92;
- FIFA 22 – BRL 39.84;
- Celeste – BRL 9.24;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$11.99.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam