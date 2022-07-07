Daughter of stepmother accused of poisoning stepchildren speaks for the first time: ‘she is no longer my mother’ | Rio de Janeiro

the daughter of Cíntia Mariano Dias Cabral , 49, suspected of poisoning her two stepchildren and killing one of them, spoke for the first time this Wednesday (6). She did not want to be identified, but told the RJ2 who, initially, did not distrust her mother, who did not visit her and does not intend to visit her in jail.

“I am very angry, I decided to speak today, I had not spoken to anyone. I was really waiting for the report, even knowing, we are waiting for a confirmation”.

“For me, she’s not my mother anymore. I’m going to follow, it’s something that only time will fix. I’m trying to get back to my routine”, he said.

Cíntia Mariano is arrested on suspicion of poisoning her stepchildren

Fernanda Cabral, 22, died in March of that year, and Cíntia is in prison for the crime in Bangu. According to the police, she is suspected of having poisoned the young woman and of having purposely tried to intoxicate her brother, Bruno Cabral, 16 years old.

“Everyone who knows her [Cíntia Mariano] is very surprised. She did it in a way that left no footsteps, left no traces. I believe that with Bruno it happened so that we could really find out about Fernanda. If that didn’t happen, it would go unnoticed,” she said.

Fernanda Cabral died in March

The young woman lived with Cíntia and her stepfather, Adeílson Cabral, in Realengo, West Zone of Rio, and was present on both occasions: when Fernanda felt sick, in March, and when Bruno felt sick, two months later.

She says that Cíntia even confessed the crime to her and her brother.

“I said: ‘tell me so I can sleep’. Then she said: ‘I did it’. And she hung up the phone. According to her daughter, Cíntia also took on the crime personally.

“She tried to deny Fernanda, but Bruno, she never denied it. Then I kept talking about Fernanda and she said: ‘I did it’. She was sitting and my mother was one person who would never let me yell at her. Then I screamed, screamed a lot for Fernanda, because I had a very good relationship with Fernanda. Then I screamed and she just listened. If the person didn’t do anything, they won’t let you accuse you like that”.

Despite having come out to her children, the daughter says that Cíntia did not reveal the reason for having poisoned her stepchildren.

Reports prove intoxication

Jane Cabral with her daughter Fernanda, who died in March: "Crime is being proven"

Fernanda’s body was exhumed on May 26 to find out if she was also poisoned. Based on the medical records, the expertise concluded that the young woman died of intoxication.

The toxicological analysis carried out on the young woman’s body did not detect toxic substances, as it had been a long time since her death. But the report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML), made after the exhumation, concluded that there was poisoning.

Another IML report, which also came out this week, confirmed that Bruno was similarly poisoned. IML experts have identified lead poisoning and two other types of toxic compounds in the collected gastric material.

These were the evidence that the Civil Police were waiting to link Cíntia to Fernanda’s death, in addition to Bruno’s poisoning. With this confirmation, the police will ask this week to convert Cíntia’s prison from temporary to preventive.