Davi assembles a team of ‘Avengers’ and is unbeatable in Beyond the Illusion

If you thought of some sort of pun on the popular Marvel franchise when reading this title, know that you’re not entirely wrong. David (Rafael Vitti) will start a strategy that has everything to succeed in Beyond the Illusionassembling a team of “avengers” to end once and for all the bizarre evil reigning in Campos and, finally, prove his innocence after spending more time than he should trying to be with Isadora (Larissa Manoela).

Of course, Davi’s romantic profile will never be left aside, so he will also take advantage of the final journey in the plot to separate Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) from his beloved while gathering the necessary evidence to present the real culprit for the crime to the courts. Elisa’s murder.

David will handpick his allies and tell the whole truth about his past in Beyond Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Matias (Antonio Calloni), the person responsible for pulling the trigger that took his own daughter’s life, will reach an intriguing point in the serial, especially after getting close to Olivia (Débora Ozório), the result of his repulsive abuse against Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) . Just when the judge starts to believe in a possible personal redemption, the activist manipulates him so that he gives up a good part of his rotten past and ends his bizarre impunity once and for all.

David will use every imaginable resource to rub the truth in everyone’s face and, who knows, even leave the toxic city that could have completely wiped out his life. The most important thing for him is to get out of there with his integrity in the air and get positive feedback from who matters most: his beloved Isadora. Will the plan work? Let’s wait and see.