Death penalty dropped from rapper YNW Melly’s trial for double murder

YNW Melly will not face the death penalty in his upcoming double murder trial.

On Wednesday (July 6), another preliminary hearing took place for the upcoming murder trial of YNW Melly in Broward County Courthouse, Florida. After hearing cases from both sides in recent months, the judge finally decided to cross the death penalty off the list of punishments that Melly could face if the rapper, born jamell demonsis found guilty of killing his two friends in 2018. Website XXL confirmed today through Melly’s attorney.

Melly’s mother Jamie King reacted to the decision on Instagram. “The death penalty has been officially removed from the @ynwmelly case. Thank you Jesus #FreeMelly2022,” she wrote in the post. “I’m literally crying real tears for you coming home son @ynwmelly,” she captioned it. In case you don’t know, Melly is accused of killing his two friends, the rappers YNW Juvy (Chris Thomas, 20 years old) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams, age 21) on October 26, 2018. Both men were taken to Miramar Memorial Hospital by affiliate YNW Bortlen Henrywho claimed they were shot in a drive-by (When a car shoots by).

Police investigated the murders for four months before Melly and Bortlen to be arrested the following February, with YNW Melly received two counts of first-degree murder. Police believe he shot at juvy and Sakchaser from inside the vehicle and conspired with Bortlen to invent the history of the drive-by. The “Murder on My Mind” rapper has remained in prison since his arrest, despite numerous attempts to secure bail. Bortlen was released on bail in 2020. However, he was arrested again in April 2021 for parole violation.

Melly pleaded not guilty on March 5, 2019. In April of that year, it was announced that YNW Melly would face the death penalty in the case. The trial date has been pushed back several times as both sides argue over what evidence should be admissible in court, as well as a lengthy jury selection process.