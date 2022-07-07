Deaths from meningitis soar and vaccination is expanded



According to information from the State Department of Health, Espírito Santo recorded a significant increase in cases of death from meningitis.

Compared with the same period last year, from January to the last 2nd, the number of deaths from the disease jumped from seven to 30. Given the situation, vaccination was expanded to adolescents aged 13 to 19 years.

The manager of Health Surveillance at Sesa, Orlei Amaral Cardoso, reveals that the cases of deaths involve mainly the bacterial type of the disease, for which there is a vaccine available at health posts. “However, vaccination coverage is at 50%, very low”.

Cardoso says that the expansion for young people from 13 to 19 years old happens for the first time in the state. “The vaccine for young people aged 13 to 19 is not fixed in the calendar. The Ministry of Health released by the highest number of cases,” he says.

Infectopediatrician Euzanet Coser explains that meningitis is a serious disease. “It is a serious disease, an inflammation of the meninges, membranes that cover the brain. It is infectious and the most lethal form is bacterial, meningococcal meningitis,” she points out.

Infectologist Ana Carolina D’Ettorres highlights that children are the main public affected by the disease because they still have a developing immune system.

The doctor warns of the importance of vaccination. “The vaccine is extremely important, because meningitis has a high mortality rate and those who do not die are left with permanent sequelae such as blindness, deafness and limb amputation. It is a very serious disease and there are effective vaccines to prevent the occurrence of cases”, he observes.

Birthday present! Student Walentina Nunes de Souza Reis, 12, has all her vaccines up to date. Especially the immunizer that protects against meningococcal meningitis, which was taken on her birthday.

The teenager was already part of the age group with vaccine available against the disease. Nurse Cristiane Nunes de Souza, 46 years old, mother of Walentina, says that her vaccination book was always complete.

“As soon as the date for a vaccine is released, we go on the same day to vaccinate”, he says. Cristiane highlights the importance of vaccination.

"If you follow the vaccination routine, you can avoid serious diseases such as meningitis in other stages of life", he warns.








