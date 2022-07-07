Defense Minister: ‘Armed Forces were quiet in their corner’ – Politica

Read more: https://www.em.com.br/app/noticia/politica/2022/07/06/interna_politica,1378376/ Ministro-da-defesa-forcas-armadas-estavam-quietinhas-no-seu-canto .shtml The speech took place during a public hearing held by the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies. Also participating in the hearing were the commanders of the Armed Forces: Almir Garnier Santos (Navy), Marco Antnio Freire Gomes (Army) and Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior (Aeronautics). Visit the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

“The Armed Forces were quiet in their corner, in a good way, in the vocabulary of my land, and were invited by the Superior Electoral Court to participate in this election transparency commission. At that moment we, the three forces, got together to define our participation”, said the general.

The speech took place during a public hearing held by the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies. Also participating in the hearing were the commanders of the Armed Forces: Almir Garnier Santos (Navy), Marco Antnio Freire Gomes (Army) and Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior (Aeronautics).

“No computerized system is completely inviolable. There will always be risks, and I mentioned the banks, which spend millions on security systems. I also mentioned in my presentation that, when we talk about this matter, it is not a question of any doubt regarding the electoral system”, said the Defense Minister.

The Armed Forces have been part of the TSE’s Electoral Transparency Commission since September last year. According to Minister Paulo Srgio Nogueira, the participation takes place with a technical team of members of the Forces and “in the end, the decision will be made by the Superior Electoral Court”.

Fachin claims that the Armed Forces can collaborate, but not intervene

Also this Wednesday (7/6), the president of the TSE, Minister Luiz Edson Fachin, defended that the Armed Forces can collaborate with the electoral process, but not intervene. He participated in a lecture in Washington, United States, organized by the Brazil Institute, from the Wilson Center research institute.

“For reasons of the political field, there are those who want to transform this participation into a participation that, instead of being collaborative, is practically interventional. Evidently, we not only do not accept this type of circumstance, but we will not accept it”, said the minister. Fachin also stated that the coordination of the electoral process is the responsibility of the TSE alone.