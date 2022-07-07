Defense Minister rejects the possibility of Brazil repeating ‘invasion of the Capitol’ in elections

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira appeared at the Chamber of Deputies to talk about the priorities of the portfolio for this year

BillyBoss/ House of Representatives

Minister Paulo Sérgio is provoked by deputies to talk about the elections



This Wednesday, the 6th, the Ministry of Defense Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira attended the Chamber of Deputies to talk about the portfolio priorities for the year. The invitation came from the Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense motivated by the challenging year ahead, mainly because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “The minister’s attendance at this commission is necessary both because of the environment of greater instability and insecurity worldwide triggered by the war in Eastern Europe and because of the priorities and demands that are presented for our national defense”, said the president of the collegiate Pedro Vilela ( PSDB-AL).

Although the topic was not elections, the minister was provoked by deputies present who wanted to know the plans to guarantee the security of the electoral process. “What are the Armed Forces doing to prevent a Capitol, for example?” asked Congresswoman Perpétua Almeida (PCdoB-AC), referring to the attack by Donald Trump supporters on the main symbol of American political power, on January 6, 2021. They alleged fraud in the elections and invaded the Armed house. Oliveira then replied that “there is no such concern”. He was emphatic, claiming that in Brazil there is the Brazilian Intelligence System (SISBIN). And he changed the subject, responding to the deputy’s criticism about the involvement of the Armed Forces in discussions about the electoral system. “I knew these issues would come. No digital system is completely inviolable,” said the minister. Then he said that he delivered 15 proposals to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to improve the security of the system. According to him, “technical proposals” prepared by his team.

Also this Wednesday, in Washington, United States, Minister Edson Fachin, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), declared that Brazil runs the risk of having “a more aggravated episode than the 6th of January in the Capitol”. The speech was recorded during a lecture in the American capital. The president of the TSE also commented on the role of the military in the elections. “The Armed Forces, which I have already praised for the role of logistical and operational support, are defined by Article 142 of the Constitution as national, regular and permanent forces to ensure the stability of State Powers. Therefore, they are called to defend institutions, to generate institutional security, not the other way around.”