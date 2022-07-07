Dell G15 Gaming Notebook with Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 with Coupon – All in Technology

Looking for a state-of-the-art gaming laptop to enjoy your games without crashes? In this case, our team recommends purchasing the Dell G15-a0700-MM20P model. And today, it is on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 6444 in cash or R$ 6929 in installments on your credit card.

The Dell G15-a0700-MM20P works with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-core chip up to 4.5 GHz alongside a Geforce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card. As a result, it can handle any task with excellent fluidity. In addition, it comes out of the box with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 operating system ready to use.

About construction, Dell added a beautiful 15.6-inch IPS panel that brings Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop even includes a gorgeous backlit keyboard to make gaming even more interesting. In addition, its Nahimic 3D Audio sound system delivers excellent sound quality.

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-core up to 4.5 GHz Video card Geforce RTX 3060 6GB RAM memory 16 GB Storage on SSD SSD 512 GB Screen 15.6″ Full HD IPS with 120 Hz refresh rate Drums 6 cells and 86 Wh (integrated) Weight ‎2.45 kg System Windows 11 Keyboard RGB backlit Sound card Audio: Nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers dimensions Height: 35.72 cm Width: 2.69 cm Depth: 27.21 cm

With a limited-time coupon, the Dell G15-a0700-MM20P is an excellent choice for anyone looking for high performance. However, correctly follow the steps below to receive the offer:

