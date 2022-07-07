Dell G15 Gaming Notebook with Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 with Coupon – All in Technology

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Dell G15 Gaming Notebook with Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 with Coupon – All in Technology 2 Views

Looking for a state-of-the-art gaming laptop to enjoy your games without crashes? In this case, our team recommends purchasing the Dell G15-a0700-MM20P model. And today, it is on a special offer with a coupon starting at R$ 6444 in cash or R$ 6929 in installments on your credit card.

The Dell G15-a0700-MM20P works with the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-core chip up to 4.5 GHz alongside a Geforce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card. As a result, it can handle any task with excellent fluidity. In addition, it comes out of the box with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 operating system ready to use.

See too:

About construction, Dell added a beautiful 15.6-inch IPS panel that brings Full HD resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The laptop even includes a gorgeous backlit keyboard to make gaming even more interesting. In addition, its Nahimic 3D Audio sound system delivers excellent sound quality.

ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-core up to 4.5 GHz
Video cardGeforce RTX 3060 6GB
RAM memory16 GB
Storageon SSD
SSD512 GB
Screen15.6″ Full HD IPS with 120 Hz refresh rate
Drums6 cells and 86 Wh (integrated)
Weight‎2.45 kg
SystemWindows 11
KeyboardRGB backlit
Sound cardAudio: Nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers
dimensionsHeight: 35.72 cm Width: 2.69 cm Depth: 27.21 cm

With a limited-time coupon, the Dell G15-a0700-MM20P is an excellent choice for anyone looking for high performance. However, correctly follow the steps below to receive the offer:

1 – Install the Americanas App
2 – Open the link below with App Americanas
3 – Discount
4 – On the payment screen, use the coupon: BALANCE 10

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Apple Watch will have a sports version with a bigger screen and a more resistant body in 2022, says rumor

Since its launch in 2015, the Apple Watch has gained a new generation every year …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved