Despite facing crisis, Santos has an important asset for the decision against Táchira in the Sudamericana

Santos enters the field this Wednesday (06), at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro, for another great challenge. This time, Fabián Bustos’ team will meet Deportivo Táchira for the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. And in addition to the triumph, the team seeks to regain the confidence of the black and white fans.

Santos is going through a troubled moment and coach Fabián Bustos is under strong tension, watching his permanence in the position become increasingly unlikely, because Peixe has not won in six games, and has only won one in the last 12 games, which made the crowd demand more and more intense.

In front of their fans, Santos needs to win to guarantee the classification, that’s because in the first game the teams drew 1×1. In case of a new tie, the spot in the next phase will be decided by the maximum penalties. If they advance, Santos also guarantees the prize of US$ 600 thousand (more than R$ 3.2 million, at the current price).

Despite the decision at home usually being a factor considered positive for most teams, in the case of Santos the recent history does not generate optimism, because the team has not won for five games in their domains. Furthermore, the defense was leaked in every game in their stadium. Altogether there were seven goals conceded, an average of 1.4 per game and only goals scored in this period, which generates a negative balance for the alvinegra team.

In addition to the troubled backstage, the team will also need to overcome the embezzlement, as full-backs Auro and Felipe Jonatan ended up testing positive for Covid-19 and complying with the protocols for treating the disease, and are in isolation. Right-back Madson is in transition, recovering from a left thigh injury and is also missing. In addition to them, Léo Baptistão is out of the decision, as he is still suspended, after being sent off in the match against Unión La Calera, in the group stage of the continental competition.

But not everything is a problem, for this Wednesday’s match (06), Santos has a positive record against Venezuelan teams. Peixe has been undefeated against Venezuelan clubs since 1958, when they faced the country’s first team. Since then there are 12 matches, eight wins and four draws. Of these matches there were four friendlies, six for Libertadores, one for Sudamericana and one in an international tournament. Against Venezuelan teams, the goal difference is very positive. Altogether, Santos hit the net 25 times and conceded just nine goals, generating a positive balance of 16 goals.

Another positive point that the team can rely on is the history against Deportivo Táchira, since the first meeting between the teams was in 2011, when they beat the São Paulo club and won 3-1, that season Alvinegro had a victorious campaign and won the Tri. In all, the teams have faced each other three times so far, with one triumph and two draws. With a total of four goals scored and two conceded. Thus, Santos will need to assert its historical dominance over and prevent Venezuelans from having a party in the Vila and promoting an even more tumultuous atmosphere behind the scenes at Peixe.