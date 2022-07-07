Despite price increases, health plans register more customers

posted on 07/07/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/07/2022 06:02



(credit: Maurenilson/CB/DA Press)

Even in the face of a significant increase in health plan costs in June, data released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) show a 3.14% increase in the month in the number of Brazilians with private medical and hospital assistance, in compared to May. As a result, Brazil reached the mark of more than 49.6 million users of these plans.

The agency also revealed that there was an increase of 8.32% since the beginning of the year among Brazilians who have an exclusively dental plan. This represents 2.5 million new beneficiaries during the period.

In May, the ANS approved a 15.5% readjustment in individual and family health plans, which represented the biggest increase since 2000. Higher values ​​can also be seen in inflation. The preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of June indicated that health plans – which had an average high of 2.99% – was the main factor that raised the projection for the month.

Lawyer Cláudio Sampaio, a specialist in the area, explains that, with the covid-19 pandemic, “many people valued having a health plan in private clinics”. During the health crisis, there was also a decrease in the expenses of plan operators. Dhiogo Pascarelli, political scientist and master in health policy and planning, explained that this was due to the lack of care by a large part of the population in treating other diseases, in addition to that caused by the new coronavirus.

“In addition, elective surgeries were suspended. All this led, in 2021, to a reduction in the prices of individual health plans”, said Dhiogo. In July last year, the average commercial value of health plans increased by just 3%, against 13.7% in the same month in 2020, according to ANS data.

In addition, what can also explain the increase in the number of Brazilians with hospital medical care is the expansion of competition between companies, according to the lawyer. “One of the main reasons for an increase in the number of health plans is that, currently, there is greater competition between companies. Within the same group you can have other cheaper plans,” he said.

However, for lawyer Rodrigo Araújo, the favorable scenario should lose strength during the second half. “If Brazilians, even in a scenario of crisis and uncertainty, did everything they could to count on private health care services in 2021, for fear of not having access to health services in the public network, the year 2022 will not be help maintain these contracts”, he evaluated.

“The economic crisis is far from over and Brazilians have not yet recovered their purchasing power. Inflation in 2022 is further compromising consumer income, income that has not been readjusted to the same level as the increase that has been applied to products and services”, added the specialist.

*Intern under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo

