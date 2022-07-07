Discover three countries where the real has high purchasing power and favors tourism

South American countries are a good choice for those looking for places where the Brazilian currency has good purchasing power

Traveling outside Brazil can be an economic challenge if the currency of the chosen country is the dollar. The price of the American currency exceeds five reais and ends up scaring travelers on a budget and who don’t want to spend their holidays.

The good news is that there are places that allow Brazilians to visit and spend without worrying so much about currency conversion. Most of them are in Latin America and they are places that offer great opportunities for tourists.

Argentina

Argentina, a neighboring country, already famous for its receptivity, is one of the places where Brazilian money has great purchasing power. 100 Argentine pesos are worth about R$4.19 reais. According to the preciosmundi website, which compares prices for products and services around the world, in the capital Buenos Aires, for example, a lunch for two with a main course and dessert costs around R$125.00. With 100 Argentine pesos it is possible to buy a 2 liter bottle of water, while a good quality wine does not cost more than the equivalent of R$ 15.00.

Buenos Aires is a cosmopolitan city, where the new and the old mingle in a very romantic and welcoming atmosphere. The Argentine capital is famous for its stylish neighborhoods, for its restaurants and meats and also for its tango. A city with history, monuments and programming for all ages, at all times of the year.

An 8-day overland itinerary (by air Brazil – Buenos Aires – Bariloche – Brazil, not included), Buenos Aires and Bariloche, with transfers, accommodation, breakfast, tours and city tours, starts at R$2,110.98 per person, according to travel operator Schultz. Which is less than R$ 300.00 per day.

Chile

Chile is another South American country where the Brazilian currency has good value. One real buys approximately 170 Chilean Pesos. If compared to Argentine prices, products such as a two-liter bottle of water (R$ 5.37) and a good quality wine (R$ 23.00) are a little more expensive, but still very affordable, if converted to the prices of the same products in the United States, for example, where water would cost the equivalent of almost 10 reais and wine around R$65.00 (source: preciomundi).

Santiago, the Chilean capital, is a popular destination for being a vibrant city full of character. Surrounded by mountains – the mighty Andes to the east and the Coastal Range to the west – it displays one of the most incredible urban scenes in the world.

Four days in Santiago, with transfers, accommodation, breakfast and city tour, starts at R$1064.00, informs Schultz – around R$270.00 per day. (not including air). In the Chilean capital, a lunch for two, with a main course and dessert, costs around R$ 205.00 (source: preciosmundi).

Colombia

And finally, the icing on the cake for those looking for Caribbean sun and sea: Colombia. Yes, there the real also has great purchasing power. One real is worth approximately 775 Colombian Pesos. In comparison, it is the cheapest 2-liter bottle of water among the destinations mentioned: R$ 3.43 reais. And also lunch for two people, with main course and dessert with the best cost-benefit: the equivalent of R$ 105.00 reais (source: preciosmundi).

The capital, Bogotá, is a city with several monuments from the colonial era and surrounded by natural beauty. In the region is the famous Parque de la Sal, where the First Natural Wonder of Colombia rests – The Cathedral of Salt, considered the “only underground temple in the world” at 180 meters deep and “Second most impressive place of worship on the planet”.

The Colombian beaches are a spectacle on their own, with the most beautiful coral reefs in the world, which attract visitors from different countries.

To get to know the capital Bogotá and the “Emerald of the Caribbean”, Cartagena, in a 7-day itinerary with transfers, accommodation, breakfast and tours, the visitor will spend from R$ 2930.00, according to Schultz.

