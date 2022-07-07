Disney will lose exclusivity on 1st Mickey Mouse | Pop & Art

Mickey Mouse, Disney’s iconic character, will enter the public domain from 2024. According to American intellectual property legislation, artwork and characters are no longer exclusive after 95 years of their conception.

With this, The Walt Disney Company will lose exclusivity over the most famous mouse in the United States and will not be able to prevent other companies and artists from using the design.

Created in 1928, Mickey first appeared in the short film “Steamboat Willie”, called “O Vapor de Willie” in Brazil, in black and white. It was the first cartoon to synchronize the sounds of music and sound effects with the character’s movements, which gave rise to the most famous scenes in film and television.

2 of 2 ‘Willie’s Steam’ — Photo: Playback/Youtube/Walt Disney Animation Studios ‘Willie’s Steam’ — Photo: Playback/Youtube/Walt Disney Animation Studios

An expert heard by the newspaper “The Guardian”, Daniel Mayeda, explains the reproduction, however, will have restrictions. If Mickey is used in a product in a way that the public directly relates to Disney or that confuses the public, the company can file a lawsuit alleging infringement of the Disney trademark.

Also, only the first version of the character, with the pointy nose and long tail, will be playable. Disney still owns the copyright to all transformations and versions, both physical and psychological, of Mickey until they turn 95.