Dollar slows down, but closes higher; Stock market rises after release of the minutes of the American BC – Economy

The release of the minutes of the monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) made the handbag it’s the exchange change direction on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 6th. After operating all day in a decline, the Ibovespa started to rise during the afternoon and closed the day up 0.43%, at 98.79 thousand points. already the dollar closed at R$5.42 (up 0.60%), after having reached R$5.46 during the day. It was the fifth consecutive rise of the dollar, which has already accumulated a high of 3.75% in July.

In its minutes, the Fed expressed its willingness to act quickly against the “significant risk” that high inflation could become “rooted” in the United States. Central bank officials believe it is “appropriate” to raise the benchmark interest rate again by 0.50 or 0.75 percentage point at the next monetary policy meeting this month. Today, interest rates in the United States are in the range between 1.50% and 1.75% per year. Even so, the Fed’s forecast is that inflation (measured by the consumer spending price index or PCE) will not reach the 2% target until 2024.

The Fed’s assessment is that monetary tightening could reduce activity growth “for a while”, but the US central bank did not mention the possibility of a recession. With that, the minutes ended up leaving a favorable impression that consumption remained strong in the second quarter, moving the American GDP upwards, which explained the recovery of the stock exchanges in New York and in Brazil.

In New York, the Dow Jones index closed up 0.23% to 31,000 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.36% to 3,800 points, and the Nasdaq rose 0.35%, 11.3 thousand points.

“These minutes showed that the Fed is committed to controlling inflation. Therefore, there is a movement of appreciation of the dollar against all currencies”, says economist Bruno Mori, financial planner at Planor.

For Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust, the rise in stocks in New York after the Fed’s minutes was a one-off movement of relief. “With this environment of higher interest rates in the world and the loss of strength of commodities, risk assets and emerging currencies tend to suffer”, he said. inflation, brought down commodity prices (raw materials quoted on the international market), and led to an appreciation of the American currency.

In addition, the market remains attentive to the processing of the Benefits PEC (or Kamikaze) in the camera. The vote in the House’s special committee was postponed due to the opposition’s request for a view. The debates should be resumed on Thursday and the forecast is that the text will reach the House plenary this week. Despite the market’s discomfort with the fiscal risk, the real did not show the biggest losses among the currencies of emerging countries. The Colombian peso, the South African rand and the Chilean peso all fell by more than 1% against the dollar.

Petroleum

The fear of recession also caused the price of oil to retreat in the international market, with doubts about future demand. WTI crude for August closed down 0.97% (-$0.97) at $98.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), and Brent for September fell 2.02% (-US$2.08), at US$100.69 a barrel, on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The strength of the dollar also helped to put pressure on oil, which in this case becomes more expensive for holders of other currencies. In addition, the global economic slump influences the outlook for demand. According to High Frequency Economics, the recent sharp drop in prices reflects fears of a recession on the part of traders. Julius Baer, ​​meanwhile, says sentiment may continue to pressure contracts. For this bank, any unexpected deterioration in the economy “will only accelerate the downward movement” of oil. Julius Baer says there is more downside risk to prices in the current picture.

In a similar vein, the Swissquote Bank says that the $100 a barrel mark for Brent is a point of resistance for the contract – it even lost that floor in part of the trading session. According to the bank, market sentiment has shifted from a focus on supply risks to one of “potentially low demand”. The news that Shanghai was again testing against Covid-19 was also on the radar, according to Swissquote.