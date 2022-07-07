Doubt in the back. Comment the probable São Paulo for this Thursday’s game:

Rogério Ceni practically defined the team that will face Universidad Catolica this Thursday at 21:30, in Morumbi.

According to Globoesporte.com, the coach should promote the entry of Eder in the place of Calleri, Patrick as a creative midfielder in the place of Nestor and the recovered Rafinha in the place of Igor Vinicius.

The only question is for Miranda. The veteran has been used frequently since Arboleda’s injury against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil and could be spared to participate in the next commitments. It is worth remembering that against Atlético MG, Snao Paulo will not be able to count on Diego Costa and Léo.

Therefore, the team must be selected with Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Luizão) and Léo; Rafinha, Patrick, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Eder and Luciano.

The likely lineup maintains the three-back system, adopted more frequently by Ceni in recent games. Marcos Guilherme will only be able to debut with the Tricolor shirt after the 17th and recover his form in the CT of Barra Funda.

