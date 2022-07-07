Dozen of ten? Understand what ‘reduction’ is, the reduction in the quantity or quality of products

Inflation seems far from giving up. Next Friday (8), the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in Brazil for the month of June is released and, according to the Refinitiv consensus, it should report an increase of 0.7% in comparison with May, taking the index to accumulate 11.9% in 12 months.

As it spreads through the economy, inflation may be in disguise. This happens, for example, when the price for a package of chocolate, toilet paper, shampoo, or even a box of matches remains at the same price in the supermarket, but undergoes a reduction in weights, measures or units.

This phenomenon has earned the nickname of reduplication, a combination of reduction and inflation that even has a synonym abroad: shrinkflation. In practice, it is a commercial strategy of brands to reduce the quantity of products and not increase the perceived price.

Reduction is one of the two major movements caused by rising prices in industry and consumption. The other, according to Gerson Charchat, partner at Strategy& Brasil, PwC’s strategic consultancy, is that the consumer starts to make a more conscious choice from the price point of view and acts on the choice of brands. “An example: the consumer always bought the soap powder that is known as the best on the market, and starts to buy a more popular brand”, he exemplifies.

Changing the package size or quantity of products is not illegal. “If you follow the Consumer Defense Code and warn about the reduction, companies can make as many adjustments as they want”, says Tatiana Viola de Queiroz, a lawyer specializing in Consumer Law.

According to the Consumer Protection Code, any change in weight or quantity of product must appear in capital letters, in bold, with contrasting colors and in an easily visible size for at least 180 days, as determined by the Ministry of Justice (Ordinance 81 , of January 23, 2002) and of the Consumer Protection Code (Law No. 8,078, of September 11, 1990). If it is within these rules, therefore, any changes can be made.

Even with all the warnings, however, the reduction can go unnoticed. For the coordinator of the Financial Services Program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Ione Amorim, consumers should be aware and remember that supermarkets need to inform the price per unit of the product.

“Therefore, those who go to the supermarket in person can calculate the cost per unit and make a more conscious decision”, he says. She also suggests that customers bring a calculator and a lot of patience to make purchases. For those who feel aggrieved, she reinforces: “it is important to activate Procon and complain on consumer.gov, because it is the pressure of the population that will ensure that abusive practices are not committed”, she says.

Dozen of ten?

Reducing quantities is not exactly a novelty for Brazilians. For some products, by the way, it arrived a long time ago. “Today, you can hardly find a dozen eggs in the supermarket anymore. There are always 10 units”, says Amorim. The same, he reports, is true of 200-gram chocolate bars and other products that have been reduced over time.

According to Viola de Queiroz, the industry’s arguments for the practice are: 1) adapting to new family models, with fewer people living in the same environment; and 2) maintain consumers’ purchasing power. In this way, reduplication would follow the same logic as in installments: a consumer who cannot (even) pay more for a product in its original quantity would buy smaller quantities and return to the market more often.

Gerson Charchat, partner at Strategy& Brasil, a strategic consultancy at PwC, identifies one more reason for the size changes: portfolio optimization. A beverage industry, for example, that offers the product in packages of 2 liters, 1.5 liters, 600 milliliters, 350 milliliters and so on, has a cost to make each of these products. “Eventually, the company decides to keep only those that are more cost-effective to produce, which is why we see so many products changing in size,” says Charchat.

In times of high inflation, after all, everyone needs to adapt somehow. Therefore, in addition to reducing quantity, Ione Amorim also mentions another type of reduction, that of quality. “Companies are left with tight profit margins and, in order not to pass on the increase, they may end up messing with the formula of the products, replacing them with inferior quality ingredients and exchanging, for example, milk for dairy compound or whey”, he details.

Read too

Small packages, big impacts

cases of reduplication as the ones that have been reported (and gone viral) recently have always happened, especially in periods of high inflation. The difference is that, now, the entire communication model of companies with their customers is linked to social networks. “If a consumer feels cheated in some way, he can talk to thousands of people at the same time,” says Charchat.

Now, in the same way that a consumer can be a lawyer for a company, a complaint can quickly escalate. “And, eventually, become problems that cannot even be measured yet, as a matter of reputation and of losing credibility with the consumer”, he says.

A survey by Instituto ReclameAqui with more than 6,600 consumers corroborates this information. Almost 80% of respondents noticed a reduction in the quantity, size, weight or footage of product packaging and, in view of this, the reaction for 63% of consumers when realizing the difference was to give up the purchase.

After more than 30 years of the Consumer Defense Code, consumers know what their rights are. “On the other hand, companies do not seem to be aware of the impact that the perception of quality can be detrimental to their image in the long term”, says Amorim.

In the end, the great power that the consumer has is that of choice. “And he can only make that choice well if he has the correct information”, says Viola de Queiroz.

Related