Dynho Alves detonates Christian Figueiredo after discussion on podcast

Dynho Alves, former participant of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV), spoke for the first time after the disagreement he had with Christian Figueiredo on the podcast “Eu Fico Loko”, yesterday afternoon. Annoyed by questions and comments from Christian and Lucas Selfie, Dynho abandoned the program and said he would record adult content with Zoo, the youtuber’s wife.

Today, he apologized to the influencer, but criticized Christian’s stance and gave details of the confusion in a series of videos published in Instagram stories.

“I wanted to talk to you about everything that happened yesterday on the podcast. […] I wanted to apologize to Zoo, who ended up being quoted there without having anything to do with the story. And everyone knows why I had this reaction, why I ended up saying this, why I had this attitude, you know? So I apologize to her, really, really. But also just for her”, said the dancer.

Bro, I don’t take my word for your husband, for this tremendous vacillation of Chris, who tried to take advantage of the moment along with Lucas to try to destabilize me. He thought I was going up, he thought I was going to attack, he thought I was going to do this, he thought I was going to do that. Dynho Alves

The former pawn claimed that the presenters “mocked” him and his erotic content during the podcast, which annoyed him.

“I don’t accept anyone making fun of me, no. And here, no one has the blood of a cockroach listening, listening”, he complained. “You fell for the concept, because you’re such an opportunist, fool,” she continued.

You’re lucky that my security guard was there and threw me out there, he threw me out there, because if I caught you, I was going to break you, you damn fool. Dynho Alves

The videos are no longer available on Dynho’s profile, who stated that the posts were suspended after being reported on the platform.

splash tries to contact Dynho and Christian through press offices, in case they want to express themselves on the matter. As soon as there is a response, the note will be updated.