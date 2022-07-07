Dynho confirms beef with Chris Figueiredo and shoots: “I would break you”

After getting involved in a huge mess with Lucas Selfie and Christian Figueiredo during the broadcast of the podcast Eu Fico Loko, Dynho Alves spoke about it through his Instagram this Wednesday (6/7). The singer and dancer confirmed that he had a disagreement with the presenters and revealed that it almost ended in physical aggression.

He began his statement by apologizing to digital influencer Zoo, who is Christian’s wife and ended up being mentioned by MC Mirella’s ex-husband during the fight. “I only apologize to the Zoo myself. And I don’t take back a word I said to her husband, Chris, who was a big blunder and who took advantage of the situation thinking I would go after him “, began the famous.

“Anyone who watched the podcast from the beginning knows that they were making fun of me from the beginning. They talked about my Onlyfans, Lumena (…). You’re a fool and you fell for my concept. Lucky for you, my security guard threw me out there; there to the street. In morals, if I caught you, I would break you, you opportunist and vacillation! And for the people who only take a little bit and come to criticize me, try to see everything and get oriented”, he added.

Watch Dynho’s speech:

understand the bullshit

Dynho was involved in a controversy last Tuesday (5/7) alongside Lucas Selfie and Christian Figueiredo. Throughout his interview for the podcast Eu Fico Loko, the ex-husband of MC Mirella was very uncomfortable with the questions asked by the presenters.

He revealed to be uncomfortable with the tone of the conversation and even asked if his participation in the program would only be about the rural reality show on Record TV that he participated in last year. “I’ll get up, bro. You keep talking about it all the time”, said the former pawn.

“That was Dynho Alves here with you today. Now we hope to release this recording with Lumena“, said Figueiredo at the end of the episode of his podcast. Annoyed, Dynho got up and left the recording studio: “I’m going to record with your wife, fuckin’ vacilão*”, the dancer replied, already off-camera.

The influencer was surprised by the speech and shot: ‘Are you crazy, bro? You are crazy?”. The broadcast ended as he got up to go after the dancer. Christian Figueiredo is married to singer Priscila D’avila, better known as Zoo, with whom he has two children.

