Dynho denies apologies from Christian Figueiredo and Lucas Selfie

Christian Figueiredo and Lucas Selfie apologized to Dynho Alves after the disagreement with the funk singer on the podcast “Eu Fico Loko” on Tuesday.

Annoyed by questions and comments from Christian and Selfie, Dynho left the show and said he would record adult content with Zoo, the YouTuber’s wife.

Yesterday afternoon, Mirella’s ex-husband apologized to Zoo, but called Christian a “flimsy” and said that if he was without security, he would “break” the influencer.

At night, Christian Figueiredo spoke about the repercussion of the matter. “Dynho, I apologize if you felt uncomfortable on the show. I want to apologize to you if the questions crossed your line. At no time did I intend to make fun of your content, your job,” he said.

“We asked some questions about the controversial moments of A Fazenda, and I saw that there you took the pile: I was wrong to continue something that you weren’t opening up, but it was you who said those words, and I was annoying to insist on the subject,” continued the Youtuber.

Christian said that everyone present at the table made a mistake and thanked the funker’s apology to Zoo.

“Now, if your problem is with me, come talk to me. If you don’t know how to solve things with tranquility, it’s your problem. What are you wanting with these Stories saying that ‘it’s going to break me’. Are you crazy?”, questioned.

Selfie also apologized to Dynho. “I saw that you didn’t like [da entrevista]. I came here humbly to apologize if you didn’t like that we brought up any kind of subject of the things you had done. Sorry, I’m a big fan of your work,” she said.

“If I have the opportunity to interview you again, we can talk about financial investment, tattoos, clothes, music, various things,” said the presenter.

“You already made it clear there, live, that it doesn’t go with my face. I understand you, there are a lot of people who don’t go, it happens, bones of the trade. I asked even if I left if you would feel better, you said that yes, but Uber is very expensive and I wouldn’t be able to hit it and come back and not make my content. But I leave here my excuse again “, concluded Selfie.

Without naming names, Dynho recorded a new Story at night: “Funny, now that everyone wants to speak out. For God’s sake, spare me, in moral.”