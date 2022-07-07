EA’s bad joke on Twitter sparked outrage among the company’s studios

The company still has to deal with the consequences of a bad prank

A joke in bad taste made on the social networks of the Electronic Arts on June 30 it continues to have repercussions. After the message was criticized by several players and developers linked to the company, reports claim that it is also generating a good deal of revolt among the publisher’s internal teams.

According to USA Today, many employees claim that the message is an insult to them, their teams and the games being created right now. The outlet claims that the tweet began to be discussed on the company’s internal Slack an hour after its publication, which began to be fueled by negative responses from the public.

At first, EA worked out a plan in which other of their social media accounts would start criticizing the tweet and making fun of him. However, this was canceled as soon as the company realized that such an action would only would reinforce the impression that not even the company’s employees like it and its actions.

EA decided to take responsibility and apologize

“The best idea was to take responsibility for it and apologizes”, said USA Today sources. However, the way EA did it turned out to be just as disastrous: the comment saying that whoever “played single player games was note 11” he was met with a new wave of criticismmany of them focused on the profile’s inability to post funny messages.

the damage done still generates internal repercussions in the company, who is conducting several meetings with his teams to try to minimize the impact of the “joke”. According to USA Today, the off-key message may be a consequence of the fact that whoever takes care of EA’s social networks doesn’t even officially work for the company or has knowledge of its internal processes.

“I’m 99% sure the person who posted the tweet and their manager don’t even know about single player games from a decade ago”, said one of the sources consulted by the website. To top it off, the team responsible for the company’s networks seems to be new in the role and not even connected to the world of games and the type of content that may or may not please the fan community.

