Edu Guedes and assistant didn’t get along well and lived on a war footing

Edu Guedes and Lucas Salles did not have a good relationship backstage at The Chef, according to the website

the assistant Edu Guedes in “The Chef”, by Band, the comedian and Lucas Salles29 years old, shared the attraction with the cook and was the great comic relief amid the recipes presented on the morning gastronomic program.

However, according to the publication and sources of the OChannel portal, the relationship of Edu Guedes with Lucas Salles was not the best backstage at “The Chef”. Despite showing a nice rapport in front of the cameras, the presenter’s temperament was one of the reasons that culminated in the breakup of the duo.

Lucas Sallesexercising his role as a comedian and making comments, left Edu Guedes irritated by some interventions, according to the site, out of time. The mood soured between them, even as the assistant always tried to show goodwill in learning to cook.

Using your social networks, Lucas Salles published a series of clicks from his period on “The Chef” and wrote an official note, full of good humor, about his departure from the Band program. “I’m not at The Chef anymore. ‘Is Brazil going to eat well or not? Wow! If Lucas lets him, go!’. I repeated this phrase several times on this program that, forever, I will have the honor to say that I was part of it.”, he began.

+After supporting Lula, Juliette revolts at the process taken and breaks the silence: “The strategy is obvious”

Exclusive! Lucas Salles, former assistant of Edu Guedes, exposes the truth about dismissal: “I was taken by surprise” Edu Guedes has his private life exposed after taking over, and the first photo with a member of Faustão is revealed: “Luck” After wasting time on the air, Edu Guedes’s stance with resignation from the Band is shocking: “He didn’t even care”

“Life is made of cycles. And this one ends here, with a lot of gratitude, a lot of humor and, of course, with a lot of love. I loved every affection received from each viewer who sent their questions, tips and kisses through messages! Lucas Salles in your farewell text.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS AND POSITIONING

Former stage assistant Edu Guedes he still praised the presenter, director and the entire technical team, citing several names. “I also loved working alongside Denis, our sensational director, the dear @eduguedesoficial , the excellent @chefrenatopires , the amazing @mariazuritaguedes and, of course, so much love for all of the technical team that I admire so much.”, he wrote, leaving to mention only Cidinha Santos.

+Bruno Montaleone rips off clothes, leaves an absurd volume and looks at the intimate part: “It’s armed”

O OChannel portal made a point of contacting the press office of Lucas Salles to clear up rumors of disagreement in his relationship with Edu Guedes. In contact with the website, the advisory said: “[Lucas Salles] will not comment on any matters related to his departure from The Chef and that he already has new projects, such as a movie”, they told the report.