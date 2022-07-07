Eight cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Minas Gerais – Gerais

SES reported that the probable source of contamination in the eight cases was through close contact. (photo: NIAID) Eight cases of monkey pox were confirmed in Minas Gerais this Wednesday (7/6). Only five new cases registered yesterday. 12 suspects are still under investigation. The Secretary of State for Health (SES) reported that six infected people are from Belo Horizonte, and two from the municipality of Sete Lagoas.

The age range of infected people is between 23 and 46 years. One case has as a probable place of contamination another country, abroad. The others were probably contaminated in So Paulo.

SES reported that the probable source of contamination in the eight cases was through close contact. All are in home isolation, and have a stable condition.

Of the cases under investigation, six are residents of Belo Horizonte, and the others are from Almenara, Sabar, Governador Valadares and Galway, Ireland.

Symptoms

The simian orthopoxvirus, the scientific name for the disease, can be transmitted by close or close contact between people. Small bruises on the skin, including the genitals, are the first symptoms, which may be accompanied by fever and swelling in the neck.

People who present any of these symptoms should immediately seek the nearest health unit and avoid contact with other people.

Brazil

Even today, the Ministry of Health announced that 106 cases of the disease were confirmed in Brazil. So Paulo is the state with the most cases, 75.

In this count, Minas Gerais still registered only three confirmed cases of virus contamination.

*Intern supervised by sub-editor Diogo Finelli.