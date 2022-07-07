Elden Ring: Let Me Solo Her player wins Bandai Namco sword celebrating 1,000 Malenia defeat

The player continues on his mission and says he has lost count of how many times he has defeated the boss.

Known to have specialized in single-handed defeating maleniaone of the most difficult bosses to Elden Ringthe Let Me Solo Her player received a special honor from Bandai Namco last week. The company sent him a special commemorative kit containing a commemorative board, a game map, a certificate and a real sword.

Let Me Solo Her — also known by his real name, Klein Tsuboi — thanked him for the gift on social media and told a little bit of his history with From Software games. He claims to have started with the Dark Souls series and almost gave up on the franchise. after the confrontation with Iudex Gundyr, the first boss of dark souls 3.

On twitter, he also thanked him for all the support he received from the communityand, “one of the most passionate and dedicated” currently available. The player also thanked some content creators and gamers who helped him get interested in From Software games to discover their secrets.

Let Me Solo Her continues its mission

Although it has already become a popular name among the Elden Ring community and has inspired numerous cosplays and tributes, Let Me Solo Her is still following the mission that made it famous. Armed with a pair of katanas and a single pot that serves as a helmet, the player continues to collaborate with other people to defeat Malenia.

he claims that is still far from retiring and although I have lost count, believes he has defeated the boss more than 2000 times so far. What makes the task especially admirable is the fact that as he enters other people’s matches to do this, not only does his character lose energy, but the enemy increases your life bar.

– Continues after advertising –

As the name used by the player says, he still can defeat Malenia alone, while the player who summons it only has the job of watching the battle (and staying alive). Launched in February of this year, Elden Ring is already the biggest commercial success in the history of From Software and continues to receive updates and various modifications made by its community.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Games Radar, PC Gamer