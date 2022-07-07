Electoral PEC may take Bolsonaro to the second round, but does not prevent Lula from winning, assess deputies

Opposition deputies to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recognize that the Electoral PEC, which creates social benefits, will be approved in the Chamber by a large majority. These parliamentarians, however, do not believe that the project will reverse the ex-captain’s defeat to ex-president Lula (PT) in this year’s election.

Approved in the Senate last week, the PEC provides for 41.25 billion reais by the end of the year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher, creation of aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers, financing of free public transport for the elderly, compensation to states that grant tax credits for ethanol and reinforcement of the Alimenta Brasil program.

According to the text, the amount will not be included in the restriction of the spending ceiling, the golden rule or provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Law that require compensation for increased expenses and waiver of revenue. Therefore, the project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), gave up on withdrawing recognition of the state of emergency, which serves to ensure that payments do not violate electoral legislation.

Deputies from the base of the government are trying to put the agenda to a vote this week, but the opposition is looking for alternatives to stop the PEC process. On Wednesday 6th, PT leader Reginaldo Lopes began collecting signatures from colleagues to suspend the approval process for up to 20 days.

Despite resistance, opposition parties already take the government’s victory for granted on the issue. “They have the majority and they will certainly approve. It is Bolsonaro’s card to reach the second round”, said deputy Rogério Correia (PT-MG).

The measure is seen as one of Bolsonaro’s last chances to improve his popularity with public opinion. Genial/Quaest poll puts PT with an advantage of 14 percentage points over the current president. A survey by the Datafolha institute, released last month, puts Lula with a real chance of winning in the first round.

“The PEC will have an electoral impact, but not enough to turn the election that today is very pro-Lula”, evaluated Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), who was vice president of the Chamber under Arthur Lira (PP-PI). ).

In addition to the opposition, the Electoral PEC is in the sights of the Federal Audit Court, which is investigating whether the declaration of a state of emergency is a “subterfuge” for the government to boost social programs and “evade the shackles of the electoral law”.

In the decision that opens the calculation procedure, the TCU states that its objective is to verify whether the PEC would compromise the balance of public accounts. In the document, the agency says that the measure could bring a “setback for the country”.

The opposition says that the text is “unconstitutional and violates electoral legislation” and hopes that, if he votes against it, Bolsonaro will use the position to attack the PT in the electoral campaign.