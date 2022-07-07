Electricity bills: readjustments should be lower in the 2nd semester; see list of distributors that will still have tariff review | Economy

The tariff readjustments in the electricity bills in the second half of the year should be lower than those recorded in the first half of the year, according to a calculation by TR Soluções, a technology company specializing in energy tariffs.

The TR estimates that consumers served by energy distributors that will still undergo readjustments or tariff review processes in 2022 should receive authorization for an average increase of 5.6% in electricity bills, well below the average readjustment of 13.57% seen in the first half. Year-to-date, the forecast is that residential tariffs in the country will have an average increase of 9.8%.

That is, the projection indicates a more attenuated inflationary impact of the costs of electricity until the end of the year. At the beginning of the year, the approved readjustments reached more than 20%.

The expectation of a smaller increase in the second half is due to the fact that many of the costs of last year’s water crisis have already been passed on to consumers.

“In the case of those [distribuidoras] that go through the process in the first semester, the extra costs with the crisis were passed on to the tariffs only this year, putting pressure on the percentages”, explains the Director of Regulation at TR Soluções, Helder Sousa.

See below the list of concessionaires that will still undergo tariff readjustments:

Adjustments in energy tariffs occur annually and vary according to each distributor. Normally, they take place on the anniversary of each distributor’s contract, except when there is a periodic tariff review.

The objective of the annual tariff readjustment is precisely to pass on to the consumer the increase in company costs and inflation. The readjustments must be approved by Aneel.

In SP, electricity bill was 12.04% more expensive this month

The projection of an average adjustment of 5.6% in electricity bills in the 2nd half already takes into account the increases that will take effect this month, such as those approved for Energisa Sul Sudeste and Enel SP. For 24 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo and cities in Greater SP, the energy tariff has been 12.04% more expensive since the 4th.

Despite the calendar of readjustments foreseeing at least 30 tariff processes by the end of the year, this does not mean that the electricity bill will necessarily rise in all these concessionaires.

TR cites as an example CEEE, a distributor controlled by the CPFL group that serves the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. The concessionaire had practically all the financial liabilities of the water crisis recognized in the tariff readjustment of November last year. “With that, this year, it is possible that CEEE consumers even observe a reduction in electricity bills”, he evaluates.

Measures to mitigate the rise in prices

The readjustments approved by Aneel have shown a deceleration after the government and Congress approved measures to soften the high prices in an election year.

O average price of residential electricity in the country fell by 0.68% in Juneaccording to data from the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), slowing to a high of 4.52% in the accumulated in 12 months.

Among the measures that contribute to soften the rise in the electricity bill is the reduction of ICMS levied on electricity and the contribution of R$ 5 billion from Eletrobras’ privatization process to the Energy Development Account (CDE) budget this year.

The amount, which has already been considered by Aneel in the tariff processes of the last few weeks, should result, in the TR calculations, a reduction of about 2.5 percentage points in this year’s readjustments.

The approved ceiling for charging ICMS on electricity, fuel and other services, in turn, has the potential to reduce the electricity bill by 12% on average, according to Aneel. This impact, however, will be perceived in the value of the electricity bills, and not in the tariffs approved by the agency.

Aneel decided to keep the green flag in force in July. With this, the electricity bill continues without additional charge for another month. The agency’s expectation is that the green flag will remain in effect throughout this year, given the recovery of hydroelectric reservoirs.