Emergency Aid consultation remains open on the Dataprev portal

The program Emergency Aid came to an end in October 2021, when around 36 million Brazilians received the last installment of the program. Although there is no return forecast, the federal government has confirmed the deposit of a retroactive quota for thousands of families in 2022.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Citizenship released a portion of BRL 600 to BRL 3,000 to more than 800,000 people. The expectation is that the number of recipients exceeds 1.3 million, so more people should still receive.

Retroactive Emergency Aid History

At the beginning of 2020, when emergency aid was created, mothers who are heads of single-parent families received double the installments. This means that women who raise minor children alone earned BRL 1,200 in benefits per month.

Ideally, single parents who were in the same situation should also have been paid double, but that didn’t happen. President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the double quota for men, who were only allowed to receive the difference now, after Congress overturned this presidential veto.

Who is entitled?

To receive the retroactive benefit, the head of the family must be enrolled in the Cadastro Único by April 2, 2020, or have registered by July 2, 2020 to receive emergency aid. In addition, the government will carry out a check to verify that your dependents are not registered in the name of another guardian.

The amount of the installment depends on the month in which the beneficiary was approved to enter the program. Those who started receiving in April 2020 are entitled to R$ 3 thousand; those who entered in May receive R$ 2,400, and so on.

How to consult?

The Dataprev portal used during the program is still available for single parents who need to make the consultation. Just access the website consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/ and fill in the requested information.

The system displays all information about previous installments, and also informs whether the beneficiary is in the group covered by the retroactive aid. If it is, it is also possible to consult amounts and payment dates.