Employment: arrival of 5G in Brazil should create jobs with salaries of, on average, R$ 13 thousand per month; see how to prepare

One new age of the internet – and consequently of society – begins to take shape in Brazil this Wednesday (6). The capital Brasília receives, as of today, the so-called “pure version” of the 5Gthe new generation of mobile Internet which promises to be up to 100 times more powerful than the current 4G.

5G brings a series of promises that should further expand the role of the internet in our lives and in the economy: the possibility of connecting countless objects to the network, ultra-fast connection, capturing and intensive processing of data and information…

And of course, along with that, there will be a multitude of opportunities to earn money.

The trend is that the business world and the job market are even more flooded by concepts such as:

Machine Learning;

Artificial intelligence;

Metaverse;

Data analysis;

Agile Methodologies.

If these concepts today are partially restricted to technology professionals, in the future it will be mandatory for any entrepreneur or leader to master them in order to succeed, since every business model will have to be integrated with the new internet, called by many Web 3.0.

This will apply to several areas of a large company, from marketing to finance, as well as to various segments of entrepreneurship, from startups to more traditional commerce.

New jobs and expansion of vacancies up to BRL 13,000 per month

In addition to demanding more from jobs and businesses that already exist (which opens up opportunities to grow and earn more for those who are prepared), the new internet revolution will increase the demand for skilled professionals, in addition to creating jobs and business models that are not yet exist.

A good example is the so-called Agile Coach, a professional currently responsible for implementing agile methodologies in large companies, in order to make processes faster. To perform this activity, it is not necessary to be a programmer or IT specialist, but it is necessary to understand and move well in digital.

In large companies, for example, this professional, who does not need to go to college, earns about R$ 13,000 in salary, not counting half-yearly bonuses and benefits such as Health Insurance, Food Stamps and Private Pensions.

Source: Glassdoor

In addition, opportunities in technology are expected to grow even further. This includes both those who already work in the field, who can specialize in new areas, and those who want to migrate their careers.

In fact, the tendency is that the number of professionals available does not cover all the vacancies demanded; therefore, the transition of professionals from other areas to a segment that pays very well will be something extremely natural.

XP Investimentos, for example, has already announced that it will open its own college to train technology professionals, due to the lack of supply in the market.

Source: G1

For a much-desired company famous for its “fat” salaries to be acting like this, it is easy to imagine the size of the “hole” of lack of professionals, which should widen even further…

The ‘tummy’ of summer is made in winter: here’s how to prepare for the new generation of the internet

Anyone who wants to be well positioned professionally to take advantage of the opportunities of this internet revolution needs to start preparing now.

If you are a technology professional who wants to specialize, are looking for a career transition or even want to undertake or be a leader in a large corporation in the future, it is essential that you know all the concepts I told you at the beginning of this text.

After all, you have to be ready for the opportunity when it arises. In the same way that it’s no use starting a diet a week before the summer, anyone who decides to get to know Web 3.0 in a few years will already be “behind” in the market.

