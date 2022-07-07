End of hangover: pill that breaks down alcohol before it reaches the liver depletes in 24 hours

The Myrkl pill, which breaks down alcohol before it reaches the liver and ends hangoversold out in 24 hours on UK. Considered miraculous, the pill works for up to 12 hours and costs just over 190 reais.

The executive director of Myrkl, Håkan Magnusson, said its employees are “working as quickly as possible to ensure people can get back to ordering on the site.” Magnusson said that the forecast is that more lots will be released for sale in the coming days.

The director revealed that he received requests from places as far away and never before imagined by him as Australia and New Zealand.

The anti-hangover pill was developed by pharmaceutical company De Faire Medical and the Pfützner Institute of Science and Health in Germany. Manufacturers guarantee that all ingredients are safe for human consumption and no risks of side effects have been identified.

The compound, however, should not be understood as a medicine, but as a food supplement, as it has not been approved by the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (Mhra), in the United Kingdom.

According to studies, people who drank two glasses of wine and took two pills had 70% less alcohol in their blood one hour later compared to those who didn’t. The pill begins to take effect the moment it is ingested and can reduce the concentration of alcohol in the blood by 50% in the first 30 minutes after drinking the alcoholic beverage. The creators even claim that the supplement increases energy and immunity.

how the medicine works

Alcohol is broken down by the liver into acetaldehyde, which then produces the compound acetic acid in the body. This is believed to be behind the telltale symptoms of a hangover. Myrkl, however, does the opposite. The drug promises to break down alcohol in the intestines before it reaches the liver. Which can even protect the liver from future drinking-related problems.

The pill contains Bacillus Coagulans and Bacillus Subtilis bacteria and the amino acid L-Cysteine, which breaks down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide, which ensures that almost no acetaldehyde and acetic acid are produced by the liver. They also have vitamin B12 in their composition, which helps with the feeling of “leaving refreshed”.

With information from Globo and Canaltech