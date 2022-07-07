Estudiantes vs Fortaleza by Libertadores: where to watch, schedule, lineup and predictions – Play

Betting all the chips to get back up from the difficult moment, the Strength face the students this Thursday (7), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The second and decisive duel is worth an unprecedented place in the quarterfinals of Copa Libertadores of America.

In the first confrontation, at Arena Castelão, the teams were tied 1 to 1. Thus, a simple victory is enough for Tricolor to advance to the stage. If the score remains equal, the decision will be on penalties.

WHERE TO WATCH

ESPN, Star+ and Facebook Watch.

HOW DOES FORTALEZA COME?

O Lion is going through a difficult phase in the Brasileirão. Last in the table, the team is on a losing streak and has only 2 wins in 15 games. However, the team remains firm in the dispute for a place in the quarters of the Copa do Brasil, where they beat Ceará, their biggest rival, in the first leg.

In addition, he remains firm in Libertadores and wants to make history by winning an unprecedented spot in the next phase. In the continental tournament, the team has not lost for five games. Fortaleza qualified for the round of 16 in second place in Group F (three wins, one draw and two defeats) with 10 points.

For the duel, Vojvoda will not have Landázuri, who has muscle discomfort in his left thigh. Tinga and Robson are still in the medical department (injured).



HOW DO STUDENTS ARRIVE?

Estudiantes ended the first phase of Libertadores first in Group C, with 13 points (four wins, one draw and one defeat). In front of the crowd, the team led by Ricardo Zielinski will fight for the spot with maximum force.

In the Argentine Championship, the team is 18th among the 28 teams that compete in the tournament. Of the six matches already played, the team comes from a sequence of three defeats against Arsenal Sarandí, Newell’s Old Boys and Independiente. Also, there were only two wins and one draw.

In a press conference, the coach said that this will be the most important match of the year. Ricardo also pointed out that the group studied Fortaleza and that they intend to play a great match to stay in the classification.

HUBS

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Students: Andújar; Godoy, Rogel, Noguera, Lollo and Más; Manuel Castro (Leandro Díaz), Zuqui, Rodríguez and Yamartino (Benjamín Rollheiser); Mauro Boselli (Leonardo Heredia). Coach: Ricardo Zielinsky.

Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima; Juninho Capixaba, Romero and Moisés. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

ARBITRATION

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Assistants: Carlos Barreiro and Pablo Llarena (URU)

Fourth referee: Roberto Pérez (PER)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)



DATASHEET

Copa Libertadores Round of 16

Students vs Fortaleza

Date and time: 07/07, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Venue: Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, Buenos Aires (ARG)