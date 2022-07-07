Estudiantes vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Estudiantes and Fortaleza enter the field this Thursday (7) for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. In the first leg, a 1-1 draw . For the return, another tie takes the decision to penalties. Whoever wins guarantees a spot in the quarterfinals. The ball rolls at 21:30 at Jorge Luis Hirschi.

Estudiantes are coming off four matches without a win this season. Three of them for the Argentine Championship. Defeats to Independiente, Newell’s Old Boys and finally to Arsenal de Sarandí. In the meantime, he tied with Fortaleza for Libertadores. At home, the Argentine team will have the support of the fans to achieve classification.

Fortaleza is in a delicate situation in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. At the bottom of the competition, with only ten points, Leão lost the last game against Coritiba. He entered with a mixed team, with some reserves, saving players already thinking about Libertadores. With no suspension, Vojvoda should send the best he has to the field, still thinking about the possible historic classification to the quarters of the national competition.

1 of 1 Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, of Estudiantes de La Plata — Photo: Publicity/Club Estudiantes de La Plata Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium, of Estudiantes de La Plata — Photo: Publicity/Club Estudiantes de La Plata

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Vojvoda is reinforced by Ceballos and Depietri, who have complied with the isolation protocol due to Covid-19 and should be available again. Against Coritiba, in the last round, Leão spared players an eye on the clash of the round of 16 of Liberta. Leão has no suspension for this Thursday’s game.

hanging: There is not.

Who is out: Tinga, Robson and Landázuri are in the DM.

Likely team: Marcelo Boeck, Ceballos, Benevenuto, Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Hercules, Lucas Lima, Capixaba; Moses and Silvio Romero.

Students – coach: Ricardo Zielinski

Coach Zielinski spared players in the last match against Arsenal de Sarandí for the Argentine Championship and will have maximum strength for the duel against Tricolor for Libertadores, in addition to the support of the fans.

Likely team: Andújar, Godoy, Rogel, Lollo, Noguera, Más, Jorge Rodriguez, Zuqui, Manuel Castro, Zapiola, Boselli.