Ethanol drops and is already 3% cheaper in Brazil

A survey released by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) showed that the liter of gasoline and ethanol showed a significant drop in the last week. The survey was carried out between the 26th of June and the 2nd of July.

According to the survey, the retreat may be a reflection of the new policy of reduction of ICMS in some Brazilian states. Ethanol, for example, became 3% cheaper. Gasoline was found at the lowest price in 18 states in the country.

Drop in fuel liter

ANP data show that the average value paid per liter of gasoline dropped from R$7,390 to R$7,127. In other words, there was a reduction of 3.55%. Despite this, in some regions the fuel is still reaching R$ 8.89, as is the case of São Paulo.

A reduction in the liter of ethanol was also noticed. According to ANP data, the price medium per liter fell from R$4.873 to R$4.723. The drop was 3.07%.

In view of the results found at the pumps, the possibility is that the ICMS rate limit of 17% to 18% on fuels is taking effect.

São Paulo was the first state in the country to comply with the new law. On June 27, the state government announced the drop in the ICMS rate. It dropped from 25% to 18%, following the federal law enacted on June 23.

ICMS is a state tax responsible for most of the collection of the states. It makes up the price of most products sold in Brazil. With the reduction to 18%, the government of São Paulo estimates a revenue loss of R$ 4.4 billion per year.