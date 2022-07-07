Ethanol price drops 3%; Electricity bill becomes more expensive in the 2nd semester; INSS calendar ends today; Government distributes Auxílio Brasil cards

The measures adopted by the government to reduce fuel prices seem to be paying off in the country. In the last week, ethanol had an average drop of more than 3%, while gasoline dropped 3.56% at gas stations.

Read more: End of BC servers strike: 2nd phase of ‘forgotten money’ can finally come out?

On the other hand, Brazilians can expect a new increase in their electricity bill this second semester. In most places, the readjustment should be below the one registered in the first months of the year.

Us Thursday’s highlights7, see also the last dates of payment of INSS benefits in June, and the distribution of cards to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

Ethanol is 3% cheaper

The price of ethanol dropped an average of 3.08% last week compared to the previous week. The reduction is attributed to Complementary Law 192/2022, which limits the rate of the Tax on Operations Relative to the Circulation of Goods (ICMS) on fuels.

“When comparing the week of June 26 to July 2 with that of June 19 to 25, the decline in fuel alcohol is only behind that of additive gasoline (-3.61%) and regular gasoline, which fell 3 .56%. CNG (-0.85%), regular diesel (-0.18%) and S10 diesel (-0.12%) were far behind. Money Times.

Gasoline, in turn, has already registered a drop in 18 Brazilian states. According to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), the average reduction was BRL 0.26, from BRL 7.39 to BRL 7.12.

Below, check the average price of ethanol in the federative units (from cheapest to most expensive):

Mato Grosso: BRL 4,212

São Paulo: BRL 4,392

Goiás: BRL 4,615

Minas Gerais: BRL 4,851

Mato Grosso do Sul: BRL 4,896

Paraná: BRL 5.004

Amazon: BRL 5,483

Piauí: BRL 5,647

Federal District: BRL 5,694

Paraíba: BRL 5,699

Espírito Santo: BRL 5,773

Alagoas: BRL 5.78

Rio de Janeiro: BRL 5,805

Pernambuco: BRL 5.833

Sergipe: BRL 5.866

Tocantins: BRL 5.89

Santa Catarina: BRL 5,891

Maranhão: BRL 5,909

Acre: BRL 6,062

Bahia: BRL 6,076

Pará: BRL 6,112

Rondônia: BRL 6.15

Ceará: BRL 6.16

Rio Grande do Sul: BRL 6,261

Rio Grande do Norte: BRL 6.3

Roraima: BRL 6.36

Amapá: BRL 6.5

INSS payment schedule ends today

The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) continues to pay benefits to retirees and pensioners for the month of June. This Thursday, the municipality pays those who receive a minimum wage (R$ 1,212) or more.

Transfers occur according to the final number of the benefit card, without considering the digit after the dash. Who has a card 123.456.789-0, for example, receives on the date designated for the end 9. Check which groups are covered today:

Policyholders who receive a minimum wage: final card 0;

Policyholders who receive more than one minimum wage: final card 5 and 0.

About 36 million people currently receive INSS benefits, including retired pensioners and insured persons. In 2022, the minimum amount paid by the municipality is BRL 1,212, while the maximum is BRL 7,087.22.

Deposit dates, amounts and other information about INSS programs can be consulted on the Meu INSS website or app. Another option is to call the call center 158.

New adjustment in electricity bills is expected for the 2nd semester

The electricity bill for Brazilians will be more expensive in the second quarter, although the expected readjustment is smaller than that carried out in the first half of the year. According to TR Soluções, the country’s distributors plan an average increase of 5.6%.

At the beginning of 2022, the corrections adopted exceed 20% in some cases. The reason for the new increases to be smaller in the second half is that the costs of the water crisis have already been passed on to consumers by companies.

“In the case of those [distribuidoras] that go through the process in the first semester, the extra costs with the crisis were passed on to the tariffs only this year, putting pressure on the percentages”, details the Director of Regulation at TR Soluções, Helder Sousa.

In the following table, check the list of distributors that will still readjust their customers’ electricity bills in 2022:

distributor state Date UHNPAL Tocantins 07/22 RR Energy Roraima 10/31 Mux Energy Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 hydropan Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 Forcel Paraná 08/26 ERO Rondônia 12/12 Equatorial PI Piauí 12/01 Equatorial MA maranhão 08/28 Equatorial For 08/7 EPB Paraíba 08/28 Enel GO Goiás 10/21 ELFSM Holy Spirit 09/22 electro Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 electro Sao Paulo 08/27 EFLUL Santa Catarina 08/29 EFLJC Santa Catarina 08/29 EDP ​​SP Sao Paulo 10/22 EDP Holy Spirit 08/7 EAC Acre 12/12 DME-PC Minas Gerais 11/21 Demei Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 celt Santa Catarina 08/29 CPFL Piratininga Sao Paulo 10/22 cooperation Santa Catarina 08/29 CHESP Goiás 11/21 Celesc Santa Catarina 08/22 CEEE Rio Grande do Sul 11/21 CEB Federal District 10/21 CEA amapá 12/12 Love amazon 10/31

Delivery of Auxílio Brasil cards begins

The government started the delivery of Auxílio Brasil cards, a program that replaced Bolsa Família about nine months ago. The device comes with a chip to use the values ​​in purchases in the debit function.

The Ministry of Citizenship reported that around 3.2 million cards were issued in June and delivery has already started, through the Post Office. Around 6.6 million families will have access to the model in a gradual and staggered way.

The first to receive will be those who entered Auxílio Brasil from December 2021, and who do not have the old program card. Currently, the group has access to the benefit through the digital social savings of the Caixa Tem app.

According to the government, the delivery of the model with a chip eliminates the need to travel to bank branches, since it offers the comfort of withdrawing from Caixa’s network and 24-hour banks.

The replacement of the cards will cost around R$ 324 million to the public coffers. In the meantime, the old model remains valid.