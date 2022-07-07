European Parliament approves resolution condemning the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips | World

The European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips in the interior of Amazonas. The vote, which took place this Thursday (7), ended with 362 votes in favor, 16 against and 200 abstentions.

“MEPs strongly condemn the brutal murder of environmental and human rights defenders, as well as indigenous people in Brazil, most recently the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian activist Bruno Pereira. They ask the Brazilian authorities to conduct a thorough, impartial and independent investigation into these murders and to ensure that they fully comply with due process at all times.

Citing by name the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, the text also denounces the increasing violence, attacks and harassment against human and environmental rights defenders, indigenous peoples, minorities and journalists in the country.. He opposes the Brazilian president’s continued aggressive rhetoric, verbal attacks and intimidating statements, while deploring sexual and gender-based violence against women, girls, environmental and indigenous defenders.

“MEPs recall that these constitute a serious violation of their human rights and dignity”, concludes the text.