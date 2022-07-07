Ex-Corinthians says that Du Queiroz now plays better than Vidal, possible reinforcement for Flamengo

Former Corinthians player Edílson said in an interview that Du Queiroz is currently better than Vidal, a 35-year-old Chilean midfielder with a vast career in Europe, with stints at Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Juventus. The experienced player is close to being officially announced by Flamengo.

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s Reis da Resenha podcast, the former striker praised Du Queiroz and praised the young midfielder’s trajectory at Corinthians. Asked about players who are in a better phase than the likely new reinforcement of Flamengo, Edílson did not hesitate to mention the athlete from Timão.

“(Players better than Vidal) who are playing in Brazil? This boy from Corinthians is better than him. Du Queiroz is better than him. He’s going to be a hell of a player, wearing the Corinthians shirt at his age isn’t easy”, said the former Timão athlete.

Edílson played for Corinthians between 1997 and 2000. Throughout his career with the white shirt, the former striker played 159 matches, scored 55 goals and won two Brazilian Championships, in 1998 and 1999, a Paulista Championship, in 1999 and a World Cup in Clubs, in 2000. The former player was also part of the Brazilian team that won the World Cup in 2002.

Interestingly, Corinthians and Flamengo will measure forces in the Brasileirão this Sunday. At Neo Química Arena, at 4 pm, the clubs face each other for the 15th round of the national competition. Vidal has not yet been announced, so it won’t be this time that the midfielders will measure forces on the field.

