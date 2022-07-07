Ex-manager of influencer Luva de Pedreiro goes to Rio police station to register threats | Rio de Janeiro



Allan Jesus said he is being threatened with death – Reproduction / Social Networks

Allan Jesus said he is being threatened with death Reproduction / Social Networks

Published 06/07/2022 18:34 | Updated 06/07/2022 18:39

Rio – Allan Silva de Jesus, former manager of digital influencer Iran Santana Alves, known as Luva de Pedreiro, sought out the 32nd DP (Taquara) to report that he has been threatened on social media. In addition to him, his wife, a cousin and one of his clients would also be the target of attacks on the internet.

The former manager of Iran’s career said that, after the breakup with his client, websites and profiles began to spread false news about him and his relationship with “Luva”.

“My personal data and that of my family were leaked and we have been threatened with death by several people. We are taking all legal measures so that the truth comes out and those responsible pay for their actions, and it is certain that it will be in the legal environment”, said Allan on a social network.

The former businessman from Iran also said that the hateful messages they have received are being forwarded to the police authorities “so that they can proceed with the pertinent criminal investigations”.

wanted by DAYthe Civil Police reported that it had launched an investigation to find out who was behind the threats.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Born in the city of Quijingue, Bahia, Iran Ferreira became known on social media with football videos recorded on a floodplain in the city, always accompanied by the slogan: “receive!”.

The young man is the most followed football influencer on Instagram. In all, Iran has more than 16 million followers. On TikTok, he has around 17 million profiles that go with him.