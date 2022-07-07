Ex-wife of Jonas Esticado exposes betrayal: “Toxic relationship”

In the early hours of this Thursday (7/7), Herica Oliver, ex-wife of Jonas Esticado, made an extensive outburst about the almost nine-year relationship with the singer, which she characterized as toxic.

In addition to claiming that she developed a very strong emotional dependence, the influencer also spoke about the singer’s various betrayals, which occurred even after she had the couple’s first child. For Herica, Jonas didn’t have enough consideration for her and her son. “I’m just asking you, Jonas, dignity.”

“It is not easy to make this decision, but it will be the best for me and my son. I waited all this time to speak because I didn’t have the courage. I suffered from anxiety crises, existential crises, due to lack of value, support and love”, began the influencer.

Their courtship began when Herica was 16 years old. During the liveshe said that betrayals and arguments were very common in the couple’s daily life: “Many betrayals and many arguments. […] I lived in a toxic relationship and I didn’t know it. Time passed, it generated a very strong emotional dependence, when I thought I couldn’t live without him.”

The betrayals also took place during the influencer’s pregnancy, when she was 19 years old. This period, according to Oliver, was very delicate for her, who lived with the risk of miscarriage, due to the stress she was going through. Furthermore, she reveals that she developed binge eating.

“When I got pregnant, it was very difficult, I spent five months at risk of miscarriage due to many betrayals, insults, fights and complicated situations. […] I was alone, without father and mother. […] I was so distressed that my body got sick, I thought I was going to lose my son. My binge eating started, I ate to meet my needs, I gained a lot of weight.”

“I dreamed of a pregnancy in which the father comes home and talks with the baby in the belly, it would be the dream pregnancy. Even with so many trials, I loved giving birth to my son so much, it was magical and difficult. I had my son at 36 weeks […] by cesarean. He [Jonas] accompanied me on the day of delivery. My son was born healthy”, said the influencer, who then made another revelation:

“In hiding I discovered more betrayals. I had postpartum depression. On the third day he went to Jonas Sunset, a party here in town. Left home At 16:00, I was operated on. It was an ordeal, I was 20 years old. He went there, sang, and didn’t arrive until 7 am. I spent the whole night with my breasts hurting and leaking, operated on. That day I had hate, I was despised.”

betrayals

The influencer also told how she found out that Jonas was cheating on her with his current wife, Bruna Hazin. According to Herica, the singer was traveling in Portugal and made a live, saying that he would be with Bruna. When confronting the singer and he denied it, Oliver, who was in Brazil, saw that Bruna’s name was registered in Esticado’s car, to automatically connect to her cell phone.

“At no time do I blame her, I blame him. Because she wasn’t the first one he cheated on me with”, said Herica, who explained once again the reason to talk about it now: “I’m just asking you, Jonas, dignity. The least consideration you could have given to me and our son was to have given us the comfort we deserve. You know how much I suffered and how much we fought together.”

What does Jonas Stretched say?

shortly after the live of Herica going on the air, Jonas Esticado said that the ex spoke “absurdities and lies” in her report. He also stated that he has evidence about what she says and that he will make it public later this Thursday.

“Trying to absorb all the ABSURD AND LIES I’ve heard, but don’t worry that tomorrow I’ll come with EVIDENCE and my version for the first time. For THREE years I’ve been keeping quiet because I believe it was the result of a hurt from a past where I had my mistakes but this goes beyond ALL limits. Surprised to see how far the human being’s ability to get media, attention and MONEY goes. (Money included, which you already have)”

The column sought out the singer, who reinforced that he will soon speak out.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.