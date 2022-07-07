‘Explosion’ by Vtor Pereira marks the backstage of Corinthians classification against Boca Juniors

The day after qualifying against Boca Juniors, for Libertadores, Corinthians remembered the match on their social networks. The club published the traditional behind-the-scenes video, which reports details of the game that television did not show.

The material reports the reactions of Corinthians employees in the victory, in addition to exposing the atmosphere in the locker rooms after the final whistle. The video was not made available by the club, but can be watched on the SCCP Universe app – click here to download.

The “pre-game”

The first images of the internal part of Bombonera report a lot of concentration on the part of Corinthians players. Seriousness took over the faces of the majority, who focused on physical preparation for the meeting.

On the way up to the pitch, goalkeeper Cássio led the line of Corinthians players. As was to be expected, shirt 12, as well as the rest of the athletes, was received with many boos from the home crowd, who were looking for ways to intimidate Vítor Pereira’s team.

At the end of the warm-up, the tense atmosphere became a moment of encouragement on the part of Corinthians players. Captain Cássio was the first to speak, followed by coach Vítor Pereira.

“You have to trust, it’s a big game, a cool game, a historic game. If you let your guard down, they’ll run us over. If we play like Corinthians, it’s going to be f*ck to beat us”, motivated Cássio.

“Confident. Trust each other. The opportunity is today, not tomorrow, from the first second of the game. I want to see Corinthians from the first minute. Corinthians. You know the spirit of the club”, said Vítor Pereira.

The reactions!

The video shows all the euphoria in the locker room after Gil converted the last penalty. Defender João Victor, along with other club employees, celebrated with shouts and effusive hugs when Gil puffs up goalkeeper Rossi’s nets.

When players who were on the field go down to the locker room, the euphoria increases even more. Rafael Ramos, Robson Bambu, Cantillo, Mantuan and Felipe Augusto shout towards the camera and quickly enter the locker room. But the one who really drew attention for his happiness was coach Vítor Pereira.

“That’s Corinthians! Come on, damn*! That’s Corinthians!”, celebrated the captain, followed by a hug from the assistant Fernando Lázaro, who said he knew that the game would not be easy.

The end of the celebration begins with speeches by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and Captain Cássio. Both celebrated the victory, but, in the case of the goalkeeper, there was still a request for the team not to settle.

“Ten years with the club. To get a victory like this, with our face, for us, that is priceless. Thank you very much for everything you have done here today”, thanked President Duilio.

“That’s the spirit. Everyone’s emotion at Gil’s goal, when we qualified, that’s the spirit. But it’s just a phase. We have to celebrate, be happy, but don’t forget that we have other battles. settle down, we have a long way to go. But we are united and with the same objective”, stressed the archer.

The closing was with the coach Vítor Pereira. The previous shouting, in the enthusiasm of the classification, gave way to a calmer tone, praising the players for the match in question.

“We had a great spirit. Thanking God because he helps those who work. Humble, together, suffering, working, that was the spirit I saw today. And that makes us from the commission feel part of a family. And I feel that here inside we have a family”, concluded the coach.

