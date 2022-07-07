Fachin says Brazil may have a more serious event than the Capitol invasion

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, said this Wednesday (6), in Washington, United States, that “we can

[no Brasil] have an episode more aggravated than the 6th of January here, on the Capitol”. He was referring to the invasion of the headquarters of the US Congress, in early 2020, to prevent the diplomacy of President Joe Biden, by supporters of former President Donald Trump who were contesting the election result.

The statement was made during a debate at the Wilson Center, a center for studies on public policy and international relations, based in the US capital. Fachin was asked about the procedure that could be adopted if the results of the October elections are challenged. He said that the TSE works with six “conditions” to get around this.

He said, first of all, that the Electoral Justice has to fulfill its duty. “We will proclaim and graduate the elect. The first condition is that the Electoral Justice does not bend”, he said – before, he said that the Judiciary will not accept an intervention by the Armed Forces in the process.

He then stated that civil society must express the desire to live in a democratic society. “Outside of elections, it’s a war of all against all,” he said. The third condition is Parliament’s support for the TSE. “If there is a dilution of one of the powers, certainly another one could be across the street. Here, there is institutional solidarity.”

The fourth condition is recognition by the Armed Forces, which are a State institution, not a government institution. “They are called to defend institutions, to generate security for institutions and not the other way around”. Support from the international community is the fifth condition. “The democratic question in Brazil is a question of the region, and it will have effects not only here [EUA], as well as in continental Europe. There is a planetary duty to preserve the basics of liberal democracy.” Finally, he emphasized the importance of press support.

Fachin did not speak on behalf of President Jair Bolsonaro, but he made several indirect criticisms of his and the Armed Forces’ questions about the electronic voting system. He praised the contribution of the military to the logistics and security of the distribution of electronic voting machines, but said that collaboration in monitoring the vote cannot be “interventive”. “This type of circumstance we do not accept as we will never accept. Collaboration yes, intervention never. It is the civil authority who coordinates the electoral process.”