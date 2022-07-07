Fachin says there is a risk that Brazil will have a more serious event than the invasion of the US Capitol

The invasion of the US Capitol has repercussions to this day, amid investigations by a special commission of the US Congress that even investigates Trump’s role in the attack.

(Reuters) – The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Edson Fachin, said this Wednesday that there is a risk that Brazil will experience a more serious event than the invasion of the Washington Capitol, which took place on January 6 of last year, when supporters of then-defeated US President Donald Trump invaded Congressional facilities to try to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

“What has been said in Brazil… is that we could have an even worse episode of January 6th here, on the Capitol,” he said, speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington.

The invasion of the United States Capitol has repercussions to this day, amid investigations by a special commission of the US Congress that even investigates the role of Trump in the attack, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In the lecture, Fachin made a point of highlighting a series of actions that the Electoral Justice is taking to avoid an episode like this in Brazil. He defended that State institutions continue to act in this way and not defending interests that seek the “transitory ownership of those who are in government”.

“The Armed Forces that I have already praised for the role of logistical and operational support are defined by article 142 of the Constitution as national, regular and permanent forces to serve the stability of State Powers”, he said.

“Therefore, when called to this public arena, they are called to defend institutions, to generate institutional security and not the other way around. The Armed Forces and the security forces, Military Police of the States and so on”, he reinforced.

The president of the TSE did not mention President Jair Bolsonaro during the lecture. Candidate for re-election, Bolsonaro, who appears in second place in polls of voting intentions, has made systematic and frequent attacks on the voting system through electronic voting machines and has already threatened not to accept an unfavorable result in the October elections.

no intervention

In his speech, Fachin made a point of warning that he will not accept any intervention in the electoral process. According to him, the participation of the Armed Forces must be collaborative and never “interventive”.

“Of course, we not only accept this type of circumstance, but we will not accept it. Collaboration yes, intervention never”, he stressed.

Also this Wednesday, while participating in the Chamber’s National Defense Committee, Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira said that the Armed Forces are not doubting or finding anything about the transparency of the elections and that the action is simply collaborative. .

The military participate in the commission formed by the TSE to ensure greater security and transparency in the electoral process.

“We are talking to see what can still be implemented to have more transparency, security and auditability. That’s all, without any other bias,” he said.

