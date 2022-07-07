‘Fama’: 20 years ago, the program revealed Thiaguinho, Roberta Sá and other singers; see who they are! | TV & Famous

20 years ago, the “Fame” on the Globe screen. The reality show revealed artists who, although not consecrated as champions, have had successful careers in music. As is the case with Thiaguinho and Roberta Sá both participants of the second season, called “Bis Fame”. Check out, in the video above, which singers were featured in “Fame” and see how the winners of the four seasons are doing! ☝️

1 of 6 Thiaguinho and Roberta Sá were participants in the ‘Fama Bis’ in 2002 — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Thiaguinho and Roberta Sá were participants of the ‘Fama Bis’ in 2002 — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

2 of 6 ‘Fame’ winners, in order of season: Vanessa Jackson, Marcus Vinicius, Tiago Silva and Fabio Souza — Photo: Globo ‘Fame’ winners, in order of season: Vanessa Jackson, Marcus Vinicius, Tiago Silva and Fabio Souza — Photo: Globo

CURIOSITIES ABOUT FAME:

3 of 6 ‘Fama’ opening vignette — Photo: Globo ‘Fama’ opening vignette — Photo: Globo

The program is the version of the Spanish talent show Operación Triunfo. In Fama, participants compete for the opportunity to sign with a record company, record an album and have their work publicized throughout Brazil, becoming the country’s new musical idol.

The first season of Fama premiered on April 27, 2002 and came to an end in early July of the same year. Soon after, Globo premiered the second edition, called Fama Bis, which lasted until August.

4 of 6 Over three seasons, Toni Garrido and Angélica presented ‘Fama’ together — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Over three seasons, Toni Garrido and Angélica presented ‘Fama’ together — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

During the first three editions, the program was led by Angélica and Toni Garrido. As of the fourth season, only the blonde was ahead of the presentation.

5 of 6 At Academia Fama, participants participated in rehearsals daily — Photo: Globo/Disclosure At Academia Fama, participants participated in rehearsals daily — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

Participants frequented a space called Academia Fama, a house that served as the setting for the telenovela “Mother’s Daughters” (2001). There, they were subjected to a daily routine of classes and rehearsals, being prepared for a live show every Saturday. The judges chose four participants to leave the Academy. Two were saved and two were given another week on the program. From there, the public decided which of them should remain and which should leave the dispute definitively.

The fourth season house gained new environments and decor. A platform was installed in the garden to serve as a rehearsal stage for the singers. A soundproof recording studio was built next to the platform. Participants could also enjoy a gym set up next to the pool.

🌟 Auditions across the country

6 of 6 In addition to Angélica, Renata Ceribelli, Fernanda Lima and Ana Furtado commanded the shows of the ‘Fama’ auditions — Photo: Globo/Disclosure/Arquivo Personal In addition to Angélica, Renata Ceribelli, Fernanda Lima and Ana Furtado commanded the shows of the ‘Fama’ auditions — Photo: Globo/Disclosure/Personal Archive

Unlike the three previous editions, the in-person auditions of the fourth season did not take place at Estúdios Globo, but in the form of shows in the four capitals of the country: São Paulo, Recife, Brasília and Porto Alegre.

During live streaming, Angelica commanded the dispute directly from the Latin America Memorial, in the capital of São Paulo. From there, he passed the ball to Renata Ceribelli, who was at the Villa-Lobos Theater, in Brasília, with competitors from the North and Center-West regions. In the South, Fernanda Lima commanded the event that took place at a university in Porto Alegre. And, finally, Ana Furtado presented the candidates from the Northeast on the stage of the theater at the Federal University of Pernambuco, in Recife.