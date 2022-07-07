Family who escaped Russian bombing return to city in Ukraine to find dog, abandoned on the run, waiting at door

A family that fled Russian missiles returned homein Hostomel (Ukraine), four months later – and found the pet dog, which they had to abandon on the run, waiting for them.

Kateryna Tytova, 35, said it was a “miracle” that her Siberian husky Belyi survived the bombing and stayed alive looking for food in the rubble. She found her 9 year old pet waiting loyally at the door of your ruined property by the bombing.

It was lonely good news amidst the devastation in Hostomel. The city withstood the initial wave of the invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces when his war machine hit the city’s airport, strategically important to the north of the former Soviet republic.

“Amidst the horror of being targeted by Russia and our desperate rush to leave, we had to make the painful decision to leave Belyi behind.”Kateryna told “Sun”. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that he survived without us. He was waiting patiently as if we’d gone shopping instead of being gone for months after running for our lives.”he added.

Kateryna met Belyi again at the door of her house, in Hostomel, four months after the Russian bombing escape Photo: Reproduction / The Sun

Kateryna and children at the family home in Hostomel, four months after the Russian bombing escape Photo: Reproduction / The Sun

The devastating scenario of Hostomel filled the Ukrainian with sadness, but the end of the saga is one of hope:

“I cried to see what’s left of our city now. But Belyi being alive feels like a gift and something positive to hold on to as we try to rebuild our shattered lives.”

The haunting image of Kateryna holding hands with her 5-year-old daughter Tajisia as they dodged a Russian airstrike went around the world in March. Kateryna’s husband Olexandr, 35, and the couple’s son Makar, 10, also fled. The family stayed with friends in Vinnytsia, in west-central Ukraine, until it was safe to return after Russia withdrew its forces from Hostomel.