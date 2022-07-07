Faustão loses space in the Band and undergoes changes in the program | TV & Soap Operas

Playback / Band Faustão will undergo reformulations in the Band

This Wednesday (6), the Band announced changes to “Faustão na Band”. The program led by Fausto Silva will undergo a reformulation in the second half of this year. In a note to iG Gente, the broadcaster stated that the program’s team will go on collective vacation from July 11 to 22.

Despite the start of luxury in prime time on the station, in January this year, Faustão’s program alongside his son, João Guilherme, and journalist Anne Lottermann will have another change in six months on the air.

Band informs that this holiday period the program will reprise the best moments of the first semester of the daily attraction. Upon returning from vacation, there is a redesign of the grid. “From the 25th, at 10 pm, the broadcaster responds to a request from the public and returns to show daily, from Monday to Friday, the game show ‘1001 Questions’, commanded by Zeca Camargo”, he informs.

Then, Faustão’s program will air from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, with 30 minutes less, until August 25, the eve of the beginning of the election time. During this new period, in which there is a break in the schedule of all stations open to air the electoral schedule, Fausto Silva’s program will be broadcast at a shorter time: from 8:55 pm to 10:30 pm.

Low ratings and layoffs

Marcelo of Assisi Faustão suffers from lack of audience

According to Kantar Ibope, the program has a low audience average for Faustão’s standard. In São Paulo, during prime time, the program reached 3.5 points in June. Compared to the debut show, which scored 8.3 points, a relevant number for Band, the show did not sustain popularity.

Despite the lack of audience, the network announced in March that the presenter was well-regarded by advertising, bringing 50 advertisers to the Band. On balance, the general director of Communication and Corporate Affairs at Band, Caio de Carvalho, hoped to expand the program internationally.

From March to July, the situation looks different: more than 18 dancers were fired from the corps de ballet and, recently, there are rumors that people from the production of the program were fired due to the low profitability of the daily attraction.