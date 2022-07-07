Fear of recession makes dollar rise to R$ 5,422, highest value in 5 months

The commercial dollar today amended its fifth high, this one of 0.61%, and closed quoted at R$ 5.422 – this is the highest value of the currency in five months, since January 27, 2022 (R$ 5.4238). The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), ended up increasing by 0.43%, at 98,718.98 points, after two consecutive sessions of decline.

The rise in the dollar is due to external and internal factors. Fears of further US monetary tightening and, consequently, of a potential global recession push investors towards safer markets and currencies, such as the dollar.

The fiscal situation in Brazil, especially after the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of Auxílios, is the biggest source of concern for the market at the national level.

At the beginning of the year, the dollar showed a downward trend and reached its lowest value on April 4, when it was quoted at R$ 4.608. Then, it rose again and since June 13 it has not left the five reais level.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Fed meeting

Today, investors awaited the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve (or Fed, the Central Bank of the United States) for signs about the next steps of the US economy.

The minutes, published this afternoon (Brasilia time), reveal the assessment that the war between Russia and Ukraine and “related events”, such as the sanctions imposed against Moscow, “create additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on economic activity”. global economy”.

In addition, the leaders said that the lockdowns in China against covid-19 “should exacerbate problems in the production chains”. In this context, they stressed being “very attentive” to the risks of further inflation.

The statement reinforced concerns that central banks in developed countries may need to tighten monetary policy further to combat inflation, which has undermined confidence in the markets.

*With Reuters