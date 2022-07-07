Fed officials see interest rate hikes of 0.5 or 0.75 point as appropriate at next meeting, minutes show

In a scenario of very high inflation and deteriorating expectations, the members of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) believe that an increase in interest rates by 0.5 or 0.75 percentage points at the next monetary policy meeting, on 26 and 27 July will likely be adequate. This indication was given in the minutes of the last meeting of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee), released this Wednesday (6).

The last Fomc meeting, which took place on June 14th and 15th, marked the announcement of a 0.75 percentage point increase in interest rates by the American Central Bank, the biggest percentage increase since 1994, with rates going from 1.5% at 1.75%.

Committee members stressed the need to fight inflation, even if it means a slowdown in economic activity.

Regarding the June decision, Fomc members pointed out that the acceleration of interest rate tightening was necessary as inflation reaches 40-year highs. In addition to the deteriorating inflation situation, concern about the loss of confidence in the Federal Reserve’s power to make it better led US central bank officials to converge on a “disproportionate” interest rate increase and a repeat firm of the BC’s intention to keep prices under control, the document pointed out.

Based on data released in the days prior to the session, “participants agreed… that the short-term inflation outlook has deteriorated since the time of the May meeting,” the document pointed out, justifying the 0.75 percentage point increase in interest rates. and a move towards a “restrictive” monetary policy.

With households under pressure from rising food and gas prices and no evidence that the Fed’s actions have so far begun to stem the fastest rise in inflation in 40 years, “many participants judged that a significant risk… was that the High inflation could consolidate if the public started to question the Committee’s decision to adjust the monetary policy stance as justified”, showed the minutes released this Wednesday.

The Fed’s minutes pointed out that inflation remains high, with imbalances in energy supply and demand, especially due to the war in Ukraine, which puts pressure on global markets.

Regarding the labor market, the Fed noted that it remained very tight, but “there were some signs that the momentum was waning.”

In net terms, the labor force participation rate declined between March and May, while the employment/population ratio remained unchanged. The rate of job openings in the private sector, as measured by the Job Vacancy and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), declined in April, but remained at a high level.

Nominal wage growth remained high, with average hourly wages rising 5.2% in the 12 months to May, and increases were broadly based across sectors.

robust GDP

The assessment is still that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was growing in the United States in the second quarter, with consumption “remaining strong”.

The directors in general still see an apparent slowdown in investments in fixed assets of the company, as well as a loss of breath in the real estate sector. The latter reflects a “strong rise” in interest rates for mortgages in the country, according to the minutes.

The activity “seems to have gained momentum”, believe the directors, after the loss of breath seen in the first quarter. Job gains, meanwhile, have been “robust” in recent months, with the unemployment rate remaining “low”.

The minutes recall that, based on their assessments, the leaders revised downwards their projections for US GDP growth this year, as previously published in the Fed’s updated projections. For the directors, current problems in the production chains and “tighter” financial conditions affect the picture. The leaders also see an “imbalance between supply and demand in a number of markets”, which contributes to the upward pressure on inflation.

Long awaited document, but with a “rearview” look

The Fed document was highly anticipated by the market, as it could give more indications about the next monetary policy steps amid a scenario of very high inflation, but at the same time with fears of recession increasingly circling the market.

Marcelo Oliveira, CFA and founder of Quantzed, highlighted that the Fomc’s minutes came with a look at the rear view, since there was a decline in commodity prices, both energy, metals and, mainly, agricultural, since the last meeting, in the middle of of June.

“This retreat, influenced by the fear of recession, should take the pressure off high inflation. Therefore, we are seeing the dollar strengthen and commodities losing value, in addition to the US 10-year rate getting lower. The minutes do not mention or reflect this turn of the recession, since the Fed meeting was held three weeks ago and before the scenario changed”, points out the expert.

In the minutes, the emphasis was on the risks of rising inflation, considering raising interest rates, if necessary, in a more restrictive direction. “However, they left it open that they should raise interest rates by 50 or 75 basis points. They addressed concerns about the war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China that could intensify problems in the production chain and reinforce that they continue to monitor inflation closely. And they make it clear that, due to the deteriorating inflation outlook, they acted more firmly, raising interest rates at the last meeting by 75 basis points”, he assesses.

For Oliveira, the minutes “reflect the past”, with a change of scenery in recent weeks. “The market prices a recession now. What we see is that the Fed already has room to be more lax in the monetary tightening. The curve no longer shows a 75-point rise, but a 50-point rise. The problem now is the data ahead that will make the price. Now, the market’s concern is what the Fed will do to avoid this US recession scenario in the coming months,” he points out.

The Fed also highlighted in the document that it began the balance sheet reduction in June and the portfolio is expected to decrease by about $400 billion by the end of 2022.

The landing began in June, under initial monthly redemption limits of $30 billion for Treasuries and $17.5 billion for agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

