FGTS review can guarantee extra hefty money on the account; see how to request

Anyone who worked with a formal contract between 1999 until today can file a request in the Justice requesting the FGTS review. Currently, around 70 million workers can request monetary correction of amounts deposited over the years in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

According to the LOIT FGTS tool, which calculates how much each person can receive with the action, the average value of transfers for revisions is around R$ 10 thousand. However, the amount can be much higher depending on the amount of time the funds have remained in the fund and the amount deposited based on the person’s salary – the FGTS amount deposited monthly is 8% of the salary.

What does the FGTS review?

Basically, it is the process of changing the monetary correction formula that is applied to the balance deposited in the FGTS. The model currently used cannot keep up with inflation, which results in the loss of equity by the worker over time.

In this sense, the idea is to change the Reference Rate (TR), adopted today, for another that guarantees the proper profitability of the fund, such as the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

How to request the FGTS review?

The issue, it is worth mentioning, is awaiting judgment in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but it is recommended that workers interested in reviewing the FGTS file a request for correction.

Those who wish to file the application must first simulate how much money they will receive from the whole process. This step can be performed on the LOIT FGTS website. Remembering that the higher the salaries, and the older the deposits, the greater the amount received.

To facilitate the requisition, the worker can ask for the help of accountants and lawyers. They can guide interested parties on how to recover this amount in court.